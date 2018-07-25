This could happen to you! What if you change your Twitter profile name to ‘Elon Musk’?

Changing your Twitter profile name to Elon Musk could cost you this

Twitter is an interesting platform where you can connect with anyone you want, irrespective of their demographics, social status, or eminence. It would be an understatement to say that it is difficult, if not impossible, to chum the celebrities, politicians, and other visionaries on Twitter, especially when you’re just a click away from following what’s happening in their daily life. But, as they say, everything comes with its share of both boons and banes and one of such banes is cybercrime. Many scammers and cybercriminals target novice users to lure them into their nefarious ambitions and cough out considerable resources, be it money or something equivalent.

Elon Musk, a living legend of our times, is revered by many and his Twitter handle is an alibi that he’s most active on the social media platform, other than building some other swanky spaceship. He has over 22 million followers who get their daily dose of developments in the science world, if not the other contemporary events cropping up elsewhere. Much like every other popular Twitter account, there are several accounts with the name of Elon Musk, impersonating him on the platform – either out of their trifling nature, which is passable occasionally or with an agenda that is dubious at best.

While Twitter purged more than one million accounts not a long ago, it has now tightened its security over the continuation of fake accounts on the platform. As it turns out, some cryptocurrency hoarders are trying their luck on Twitter to lure naive by changing their profile display name to Elon Musk. Commonly unwary of the originality of profiles, new users fall into the trap and are exploited by these scammers. These dupers reply to various tweets posted by uninformed users mentioning Elon Musk acting as him, which sometimes looks genuine in plain sight. To curb this menace, Twitter is now taking an action and locking all the profiles bearing Elon Musk as the display name, except for the verified original Elon Musk’s account.

Following this move, Twitter hopes to expunge any fake profiles that may be lurking on the platform. The Verge says in a report that Twitter has issued a statement on this development that reads – “As part of our continuing efforts to combat spam and malicious activity on our service, we’re testing new measures to challenge accounts that use terms commonly associated with spam campaigns.” However, this does not clarify whether this filter applies to Elon Musk’s display name or if there are other profile names, duplicates of which Twitter is fraught with. As we said, only the unverified profiles are being locked for now.

The report further mentions that in case the account is locked, Twitter may need you to begin the verifications process that involves a CAPTCHA test, followed by two-factor authentication via phone number. If a user manages to get himself/herself verified, the Elon Musk name can be retained. The idea is to lessen spam on the platform, meanwhile making sure that there is a certain possibility of more than one person with the same name on Twitter.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies saw a monumental growth in terms of prices last year, which is suggestive of why some people still believe that blockchain can quadruple the amount they invest by collaborating with the scammers impersonating Elon Musk on Twitter. Elon Musk has himself pointed out the fact that Twitter is filled with such accounts and that the people who run them have got some “mad skillz”. Meanwhile, Twitter is by and large ensuring to weed out any spammy, phoney, or fake accounts, besides figuring out many ways to stop bots that have outnumbered the original accounts that claim to carry out genuine business on Twitter.