Explained: How to use WhatsApp in Hindi, Bangla, Punjabi, Gujarati and other languages – Here is guide

Popular instant messaging WhatsApp has over 1.5 billion active users and these subscribers include people of regional languages too. India is one of the biggest markets for the Facebook-owned messaging app. To keep up with the users and their preferences WhatsApp has included several regional languages that are majorly spoken across India. The languages range from Hindi, Bengali to Tamil and Kannada. However, not many know of this feature and to help them here is a step-by-step guide.

Changing the app’s language:

WhatsApp is available in over 40 languages (up to 60 on Android). As a general rule, WhatsApp follows the language of your phone. If you change the language of your phone to Spanish, WhatsApp will automatically be in Spanish.

To change your phone’s language, please follow these steps:

On Android: Go to your phone’s Settings app > Languages & input > Languages > tap and hold a language to position it at the top, or tap Add a language .

app > > > tap and hold a language to position it at the top, or tap . On iPhone: Go to your phone’s Settings app > General > Language & Region > iPhone Language > tap on a language > Done .

app > > > > tap on a language > . On Windows Phone: Go to your phone’s Settings app > Time & language > Language > tap and hold a language to move it up until it’s positioned at the top, or tap Add languages.

If you’re using an Android phone and a mobile phone number from India (starting with country code +91) or from Bangladesh (starting with country code +880), you also have the option to change WhatsApp’s language from within the app. To do so: