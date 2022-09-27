This 9-year-old’s iOS app caught Apple CEO Tim Cook’s attention and how

Apple CEO Tim Cook has reportedly congratulated a 9-year-old, Hana. Hana is a 9-year-old Indian developer based in Dubai. Apple’s CEO is reported to have responded to an email of the young girl who developed the Hanas app.

Hana is one of the youngest app developers in the world, reportedly claiming to Apple’s CEO that she is the youngest iOS app developer. Hana’s parents were glad to read Cook’s reply in the received email.

Her father reveals that Hana’s elder sister, 10, Leena Fathima taught her coding; she still does.

The 9-year-old, Hana claims that in order to develop the app – she had to write 10,000 lines of code. The idea behind the app was fetched by a documentary, Hana claims. Via Hana’s app, Hanas, parents can record stories or lullabies for their children to listen to as they go off to bedtime.

Both the sisters – Hana and Leena claim to be self-taught coders who look up to their parents as a source of motivation. Hana’s elder sister, Leena, 10, has also created a website which teaches children about words, colours and animals. It is reported that Leena provided a link to CM’s fund on her website during Kerala floods.

Hana dreams to join Cupertino’s tech giant and work with its CEO, Tim Cook, some day while the elder sister wants to go to the US to pursue higher studies. The younger sister, Hana, says that she enjoys coding because she loves to watch her codes come to life. The ultimate goal of both the sisters – Hana and Leena – remains to bring societal improvement and make others happy.

Hana and Leena have been majorly homeschooled by their parents. Their father, who works as a Project Management Consultant, urged their mother to study coding and that’s how it became an interest for the sisters to learn coding.