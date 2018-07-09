Thinkpad X1 Yoga review: Ready for action anytime, anywhere

ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a judicious mix of the widely popular Yoga convertible form factor and the latest ThinkPad features—everything in a sleek package

ThinkPad laptops have always been a favourite among working professionals, especially the road warriors and travelers. With a premium design, rugged durability and great performance, these are truly a do-everything machine and occupy a special place in the computer market. Lenovo purchased IBM’s PC business in 2005 and following that, the Chinese IT major has focused most of its laptops on serving the needs of the business community.

Recently, Lenovo expanded its powerful ‘Thin and Light’ Think portfolio with a new work-centric computer. This is the ThinkPad X1 Yoga, it comes with advanced PC performance powered by Intel 8th Gen Intel Core processors and a powerful ThinkPad experience. With its 360-degree flexibility, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga moves with you, delivering both premium design and rugged durability.

For the not-so tech-savvy person whose work is largely laptop-dependent, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a judicious mix of the widely popular Yoga convertible form factor and the latest ThinkPad features—everything in a sleeker package. It retails for Rs 1,12,000 plus taxes; we take a look at some of its key features and overall performance.

What’s impressive about the ThinkPad X1 Yoga laptop is the build and battery life. This configuration has a 15-inch FHD IPS, FHD IPS touch, UHD IPS display, new 8th generation Intel Core i7 with vPro processor, Intel UHD 620 graphics, memory that goes up to 16GB LPDDR3 2133Mhz and storage capacity up to 1TB PCIe SSD. It’s truly a do-everything machine, thanks to its 2-in-1 convertible design, 15 hours of battery life and lightweight (1.4kg), durable build.

The exterior of this laptop is non-slip so it’s harder to drop, but if you do manage to dump it, I am sure this Lenovo product being a ThinkPad machine, will be able to withstand some rugged use. As for ports, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga has 2 x USB 3.0, 2 x Intel Thunderbolt 3, 1 x headphone and microphone combo jack, 1 x 4-in-1 micro SD card reader (SD, MMC, SDHC, SDXC), 1 x HDMI, 1 X native Ethernet.

The ultra-vivid display with Dolby Vision and intense audio set the foundation for some great features like Wake on Voice (voice-activated digital assistant), Modern Standby, and the garaged full-size ThinkPad Pen Pro. Plus, Windows Hello with fingerprint reader and the new ThinkShutter mechanical camera cover elevate security. There’s even an onboard Intel UHD 620 Graphics card for gaming and crisp video playback.

Overall, the ThinkPad X1 Yoga is a good business laptop capable of standard computing all the way upto video editing. It has great processing speed and visual performance and in my view, it’s a great little laptop to toss into your backpack or travel bag. Highly recommended.