Thinking of upgrading to iPhone 14? Here’s what you need to know!

Apple officially launched the iPhone 14 series at its Far Out Event on September 7. The latest series includes standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In case you were looking for “Mini” in the series, we know it’s sad but that’s how it is – no iPhone Mini this year.

While the non-Pro models are more or less the same as the last year’s iPhones, the Pro variants come with some major upgrades like Apple’s latest A16 chipset, the interactive notch called Dynamic Island, Always on display, ProMotion Display and few camera upgrades that would want someone to upgrade to the latest model. The new series also includes a Plus variant which is like a mid-point between a cheaper iPhone 14 and the pricier Pro models. Basically, there are several reasons to get confused when thinking to upgrade to one of the phones from the new iPhone 14 series.

While buying a new phone is always a personal choice, here is our attempt to help you work through this dilemma and come to a conclusion in case you are looking for some help here.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Display

Both the iPhones feature 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2532×1170 pixels resolution, 460 ppi and HDR peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Both support the True Tone display and Haptic Touch.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Camera

iPhone 14 series’ one of the biggest highlights was the 48MP camera installed on the rear; but Apple kept it exclusive for the Pro models, therefore both the iPhone 13 and 14 feature a 12MP sensor with an f/1.6 aperture and f/1.5 aperture respectively. Notably, the iPhone 14 features a wider aperture with the front camera. Moreover, Apple promises better low light camera performance with the latest iPhone.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Performance

This is for the first time that Apple has made this move by not upgrading the processor with new iPhones; the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus comes with same processor as Apple iPhone 13 – Apple A15 bionic chipset; therefore, there’s hardly any difference between the two with iPhone 14 featuring 5-core GPU instead of iPhone 14’s 4-core GPU. The Pro models, however get a latest A16 chipset which makes it a better deal if you are willing to pay some extra and own an iPhone that runs Apple’s latest technology.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Size and Weight

As per Apple’s website, there is a difference of merely 2 grams in the weight of iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 and – which turns out to be a negligible difference.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Safety

There’s one factor which creates a difference among the two – iPhone 14 comes with Crash Detection – which can further help you connect with emergency services and notify your emergency contacts as well.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Battery

iPhone 14 takes an edge for iPhone 13’s battery with a minor difference of 39mAh, however on the broader aspect, Apple claims to deliver a longer audio playback on its latest device – with a difference of 5 hours.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Pricing and availability

Both iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 come in three storage variants – 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB. While the iPhone 13 starts at Rs 69,990, the iPhone 14 starts at Rs 79,990. Apple’s iPhone 13 is available in six colours – Green, Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Red and similarly the iPhone 14 comes in five colours – Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Red.

Both the iPhones are available to purchase from Apple Store and other leading offline and online stores.