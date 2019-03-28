These two Dell laptops are perfect for gaming

Dell has also updated its G Series gaming laptops with the launch of all new G7.

Dell in India believes that the evolving gaming landscape, with its developing gamer profiles, growing communities, and a distinct rise of gamers regionally, requires development of an ecosystem. The American firm is now bringing new products, next-generation software and strategic partnerships to advance the industry in India. Recently, Dell and Alienware (a separate subsidiary of Dell) introduced two powerful gaming machines; Alienware Area-51m and Alienware m15, catering to a growing PC gaming market comprising amateur and professional gamers.

Alienware Area-51m with new Legend design is claimed by company officials to be the world’s most powerful gaming laptop with multiple firsts: The Area-51m reaches performance levels previously capable only with desktops as it is the first and only laptop with a ninth generation 8-core desktop processors. It is also the world’s first gaming laptop that supports upgradable Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics, 64GB of memory and 2.5Gbps Ethernet technology. The Area-51m is stuffed with an array of gaming must-haves, including the Tobii eye-tracking technology and the latest Alienware Command Center.

The Alienware m15, is said to be the thinnest and lightest 15-inch Alienware laptop, for gamers on-the-go. At 2.16 kg and 17.9mm thinness, it is 30% smaller and 38% lighter than the current 15-inch Alienware laptop, the Alienware m15 offers gamers great performance with maximum mobility. A powerful machine for gamers, it has 8th generation Intel Core i7 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 & 2070 MQ design graphics cards. Both Alienware Area-51m and Alienware m15 offer Cryo-Tech v2.0, an advanced thermal technology that maximises overall performance and keeps these machines cool to the touch. While Alienware Area-51m starts at Rs 2,99,590, Alienware m15 starts at Rs 1,78,399; both the products are available on dell.co.in.

Dell has also updated its G Series gaming laptops with the launch of all new G7. For those who are looking for an affordable yet powerful gaming system G7 offers an immersive gaming experience. With a thin and sleek design that is 20% thinner at 19.9mm thinness, it is said to be the thinnest G Series laptop to date. Powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce 20 series RTX graphics card, and 144Hz refresh rate panel, the G7 optimises demanding AAA game titles and can also be utilised for everyday use. It is available at a price of Rs 1,57,399.