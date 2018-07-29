These three apps may help you forget WhatsApp!

Some messengers now are a great alternative for WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has become an integral part of our life. Over 250 million Indians are avid users of WhatsApp. The user-friendly messaging platform has around 1.5 billion users in the world. However, some issues like privacy or even fake messages are proving as a downer for WhatsApp. So, if you are looking for an alternative, here is the list of a few apps that you may like to use instead of WhatsApp:

Hike

Hike can be a great alternative if you are looking for a change from WhatsApp. In fact, it is one of the most popular messaging apps in India nowadays, which is better known for its privacy. As the much debatable issue of privacy is taking forefront nowadays, this messenger wins hands down. Hike allows users to hide their private chats using a password, which is impressive. Hence, users get to keep hike messenger accessible at their fingertips while also maintaining some degree of secrecy and privacy at the same time. Hike messenger also provides huge stickers in conversations. Moreover, it also keeps users engaged with live cricket scores, news and other features.

Telegram

Telegram is a probably the best WhatsApp alternative that allows users to send and receive encrypted messages. In fact, the sole purpose of this app is messaging, which is fast and accurate. Telegram also has real-time synchronisation of messages across various platforms. So if you start typing some message on your smartphone, you can finish that on your desktop and send. Users just have to log into both the devices (mobile phone and desktop) at the same time. Also, if you move to a new phone, all your conversations are readily available by simply logging into your account.

Signal

“Privacy is possible, Signal makes it easy”. This is what Signal private messenger stands for. Using Signal, you can communicate instantly while avoiding SMS fees, create groups so that you can chat in real time with all your friends at once, and share media or attachments all with complete privacy. The server never has access to any of your communication and never stores any of your data.