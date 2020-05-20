There’s high level of inertia towards backing up data: Jaganathan Chelliah, Western Digital India

Jaganathan Chelliah, director – marketing, Western Digital India

Although more than one in every four PC users in India have lost their content or data, research by Western Digital shows that one in every two respondents does not keep complete backup of content. Close to 84% of respondents blamed a virus attack, system crash, or a forgotten password as the top reasons for losing their data. Paucity of time and the tediousness of the data backup process are seen as the key deterrents for backing up their content, Jaganathan Chelliah, director – marketing, Western Digital India, tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

Tell us about some of the key findings from your study.

Our objective with this report was to understand what makes it hard for people to value their data, especially when there is a high possibility of losing it to malware, theft, tech issues, etc. We had a hunch but the percentage of people losing their data was higher than what we expected, as the report suggests that one out of four PC users have lost their data due to a virus attack, computer failure or device theft.

While there is a significant difference between the nature of content created on our computers and our smartphones, it remains a top priority to backup both. We realise data is becoming the major driving force and at present, it is regarded as one of the most valuable assets. The report suggests that 25% of PC users have lost their data in the past; hence it becomes even more pivotal to have a secure backup.

One out of five PC users do not back up their data? What, according to you, is the reason for this behaviour?

When we delved deeper to understand the high level of inertia towards backing up data, we realised that there is a behavioural as well as a circumstantial aspect to it. The behavioural aspect is more important as people believe that backing up data is time-consuming, and the importance of it strikes us once the data is lost.

The second aspect is the stigma that the process of backing up data is tedious. However, we are living in an amplified world where we do not have an app only on our smartphone but on our computers as well. The solution that Western Digital offers is a combination of portable storage through the range of hard-drives, including the latest variant of My Passport HDD (up to 5TB of capacity) and the WD Discover application for easy and secure transfer.

What are the different ways in which PC users typically back up their data?

Indian users store data in fragments and most frequently use USBs due to their affordability and compactness. However, USB drives are not designed for backing up your data as they are comparatively low in capacity and can be misplaced owing to their small sizes. The other typical ways are portable storage solutions such as microSD cards and cloud storage.

The study reveals that Indian users feel more comfortable with backing up their data on physical drives. The users mostly store their data on their PC drives that come with up to 1TB of storage and for a complete backup, it is advised that users have a similar or more capacity external drives with security encryptions in place.

What are the latest innovations that WD products are riding on?

Our products come with an in-built software application—WD Discover, that is designed to benefit our consumers. One of the major backup challenges emerging in our report is the tediousness of the process. However, with the WD Discover application you can do smart modelling, that is, you can start the backup from where you left it. The app allows users to take incremental backup. The other feature on this app allows you to set a timeline of your back up, such as monthly or day-wise and it automates the backup accordingly. The app also takes into account increasing content creation on social and digital platforms and allows its users to take the backup of their social media content on external drives.