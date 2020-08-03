There is immense demand for new talent in AI, ML, IoT: Dipesh Shah, MD, Samsung R&D Institute

Samsung PRISM is operating fully online currently.

South Korean consumer electronics major Samsung has launched a unique industry-academia programme—Samsung PRISM (Preparing and Inspiring Student Minds)—to stimulate the Indian innovation ecosystem, and build capabilities among students that meet industry needs. The programme, which will be run by Samsung R&D Institute Bangalore (SRI-B), Samsung’s largest R&D facility outside of Korea, aims to involve engineering colleges that top the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings. “Students will get to work on projects in cutting edge technology areas such as Artificial Intelligence (including vision tech), Machine Learning, Internet of Things & Connected Devices and 5G networks,” Dipesh Shah, managing director, SRI-B, tells Sudhir Chowdhary in a recent interview. Excerpts:

What is the thought behind Samsung PRISM?

Samsung PRISM is a unique industry-academia programme designed to help the Indian innovation ecosystem grow and build capabilities among students that industry demands today. The programme will eventually build capability among the students and make them industry ready. Samsung PRISM helps the students with the right knowledge and exposure at an early stage, and by working with Samsung engineers who will mentor them, they will become industry ready. This programme will draw from the strength of our academia and engineering students’ community, which undoubtedly is the best in the world.

How does the programme work? What kind of projects do students work on?

Under the programme, Samsung R&D Institute Bengaluru (SRI-B) collaborates with students and faculty at engineering colleges, giving them research as well as development projects to execute in their colleges over a period of four to six months. Teams of students and professors work on projects in areas such as AI, Vision Tech, ML, Internet of Things and connected devices and 5G networks to solve real world problems.

Each project is worked on by a selected team of three third-year students and one professor, with a mentor from SRI-B who guides and trains them. Each engineering college can have multiple teams, and students are selected based on a test conducted by SRI-B.

These are real projects that are part of larger projects our teams are working on currently. Some of the projects that are well executed by the student teams will actually make it into the products that we ship both in India and globally.

Currently we are working with 10 colleges and by 2022 we hope to have 50 colleges on board. From these 10 engineering colleges, we already have 150 teams working with us. All team members are given certificates by SRI-B when they complete the projects. So far, 46 teams have been recognised for their exceptional work and have been rewarded too. These engineering colleges are among the top NIRF ranking colleges.

What has been the feedback from students and colleges?

The students and the universities are very interested because they get exposure to cutting edge technologies at a very early stage. We encourage students to publish papers in reputed international journals and file patents jointly with SRI-B. This is motivating the students a lot as they can have patents in their name while they are working on these projects with Samsung.

What kind of projects have the students worked on so far?

We bring exposure to the latest global technology trends to students through the programme. Some teams have worked on research projects such as intelligent navigation via in-home object recognition or improving video quality in low light conditions.

At Samsung, we have an initiative called ‘Make for India’, where our R&D centres work on innovations that are specifically for consumers in India, tailored for India. Some of these student teams have worked on these ‘Make for India’ projects such as handwriting recognition for Indian languages or AI-based Indian language translation. We have seen some good work coming from these teams. Working on these projects, students get insights into the kind of skills that are required by large R&D set ups in India and globally.

How does this programme help Samsung?

While we are bringing our knowledge and experience to the students, we are learning from them too. They are the power consumers of our mobile phones and when we work with them, we get to know from them what improvements are needed. We are getting a lot of inputs and insights from them. It is also helping us understand the mindset of the millennials.

Since everything is working remotely now, how is Samsung running its PRISM programme under the current situation?

Samsung PRISM is operating fully online currently. We have worked on a robust set up for the programme that enables the unit to operate smoothly without any hindrance. Teams are working on their projects from home and have been trained by mentors over video calls and webinars.