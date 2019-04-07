The world of wireless charging — pick from four top chargers

Samsung Fast Charger

Wireless charging of phones is picking up for mainly one reason—convenience. People can charge their phones whenever they want without having to park their phone in one place. Usually, two types of wireless chargers can be found—pads and stands. While with the pad (which is a disc), you can lay your phone down, the stand allows your phone to stand straight, enabling you to see the screen of the phone while it is being charged.

Apple was supposed to come up with AirPower—a wireless charging pad to avoid the mess of charging cables for iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods. However, Apple’s senior vice-president of hardware engineering Dan Riccio said, “After much effort, we’ve concluded AirPower will not achieve our high standards and we have cancelled the project. We apologise to those customers who were looking forward to this launch.”

Read Also| Bridging the gap: Apps that are bringing voters closer to their leaders

There are ample perks of wireless charging. You no longer need to mess around with cables, don’t have the nagging fear of damaging your device due to wear and tear, and you can easily charge multiple smartphones without having to carry all kinds of cables with you. And the best part is that you don’t have to worry about getting electrocuted in case there is a connection failure because wireless charging transfers power without coming in touch with any electrical connectors. No wonder, it is getting popular day by day and people are willing to pay for it. We take a look at some of the popular wireless charging devices…