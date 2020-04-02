The unannounced OnePlus 8 Pro is already setting ‘multiple’ records

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8 series on April 14. (Photo credit: Reuters)

OnePlus is gearing to launch its next smartphone(s) and as expected, it’s building lots of hype, dropping hardware features to make you excited well in advance. It has now put its next smartphone series, aka the OnePlus 8 series, to the paces with display specialists at DisplayMate. And the series has come out singing with flying colours, so it seems. The OnePlus 8 Pro, presumably, has earned the “highest overall display rating and Best Smartphone Display Award from DisplayMate.” In the words of DisplayMate, the OnePlus 8 Pro has an A+ display — which means, it’s got the best display on any smartphone today.

OnePlus had confirmed in January that its next flagship phone–ideally the OnePlus 8 Pro–will jump to a 120Hz high refresh rate ‘fluid’ display. OnePlus in fact had gone a step ahead and claimed that its next phone will have the “best smartphone display in 2020.” Although not explicitly mentioned just yet, chances are that only the more premium (and more expensive) OnePlus 8 Pro will get the 120Hz refresh rate treatment. Multiple reports suggest that the vanilla OnePlus 8 will come with a toned down 90Hz display.

OnePlus’ whole marketing pitch, since inception, has revolved largely around delivering the smoothest smartphone around and while in the past, this was largely limited to core hardware (and software), only recently it has started trying out new ways to make its phones even faster — case in point, a faster display. OnePlus switched to a 90Hz panel, from a more conventional 60Hz, in the OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus 7 did not get that treatment though. In the next iteration, however, OnePlus brought a 90Hz display to both the Pro and OnePlus 7T as well as the vanilla variant.

This was followed by OnePlus announcing that all its phones going forward will have, at least, a 90Hz panel. But clearly, it’s not stopping there.

“We believe that the smoothest smartphone display must also be able to deliver a superior visual quality and viewing comfort. We’re sure that OnePlus’s new 120Hz Fluid Display will be the best you’ll lay eyes on in 2020,” OnePlus co-founder and CEO Pete Lau had said in January.

At the same time, Lau had confirmed that its next flagship phone will have an AMOLED display sourced from Samsung, boasting of a QHD+ resolution and 4096-level of automatic brightness control, in addition to that 120Hz refresh rate. Plus, the phone will support MEMC technology, seen in high-end TVs, for seemingly smoother video playback.

While those specs are surely exciting on their own, DisplayMate’s ranking also adds a fair bit of excitement around the OnePlus 8 Pro.

“According to DisplayMate’s analysis, the OnePlus 8 series display sets or matches more than 10 Smartphone Display Performance Records in virtually all key categories for the best displays on the market, including color accuracy, image contrast, display brightness, and screen reflection, with 4 categories marked Visually Indistinguishable from Perfect,” OnePlus said in a statement.

OnePlus will launch the OnePlus 8 series on April 14.