The TV your smart home needs this festive season – the OnePlus TV U1S

But televisions are not just about visuals and moving pictures. Sound has an equally important role, which is why the OnePlus TV U1S has been co-tuned with the legendary Danish audio speaker brand, Dynaudio.

Trust OnePlus to turn the TV world on its head when it ventured into smart televisions in 2019. The Never Settling brand unsettled all the notions that people had about televisions by bringing in a level of design and performance that had not been seen before and in best OnePlus tradition, delivering it at a price point that was frankly unbelievable. And that was not a one-off. The period since has seen OnePlus release a series of smart TVs that have redefined the segment and changed consumer expectations.

Which is why if you are looking for a smart television for your home this festive season, your ideal option is the OnePlus TV U1S.

The OnePlus TV U1S boasts an excellent 4K UHD display which comes with a 93 per cent DCI-P3 wide color gamut. Its advanced Gamma Engine with over fifty customised algorithms that ensure you get amazing colours, clarity and sharp details for a high-quality viewing experience. There are also features like MEMC, AI picture quality and color mapping, and the television also comes with HDR 10, HLG and HDR 10+ certifications. This is a smart television that makes everything on it look stunning.

The TV looks stunning itself with an incredibly minimalist and yet premium design that blends into a room and yet attracts attention. Reflecting OnePlus’ bezel-less design, with an amazing screen to body ratio of more than 95 percent, the OnePlus TV U1S literally is like a window to the digital world in your room. Making programs and content easy to find is the task of the OxygenPlay platform, which makes using the smart TV as easy as a stroll in the park.

But televisions are not just about visuals and moving pictures. Sound has an equally important role, which is why the OnePlus TV U1S has been co-tuned with the legendary Danish audio speaker brand, Dynaudio. Not only does it serve up a very impressive 30W output, but it also comes with support for Dolby Audio. The result is an expansive sound field that makes you feel as if you are in a theatre!

Added to all the video and audio magic are a truckload of smart features, because hey, the OnePlus TV U1S is the smartest television out there. It can run Android apps, and thanks to its SpeakNow feature, you can even control it with your voice. This being a OnePlus TV, it of course has a special relationship with every phone, especially OnePlus phones. The OnePlus Connect app enables you to use your smartphone as a remote control for the TV for a truly seamless viewing experience. There are other smart touches , such as smart volume control that automatically reduces the volume of the television during calls and revert to the previous volume once the call is over. TypeSync lets you control the TV by letting you type or even speak into the phone. For those wanting to keep an eye on their young ones, there is a Kid Mode. Incidentally, the OnePlus TV U1S can connect to not just phones but also OnePlus wearables such as the OnePlus Watch, OnePlus Buds and OnePlus Buds Z, letting you control the TV from them. Now, THAT is next level connectivity.

All of which makes the OnePlus TV U1S the perfect television for your home this festive season – it has the best specs, the features, the design and even the best offers. The price of the television just got a lot more compelling as well, thanks to this being the festive season. The OnePlus TV U1S starts at an ideal price of Rs 46,999, but there are a number of amazing deals available on it. It can be purchased at a discounted price of up to Rs 3000 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com as well as Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles and select partner stores, until 8 November 2021. Customers can also avail instant discounts on the television which are currently running until 15 November 2021. It is also available with an instant bank discount, starting from Rs 3000 and going up to Rs 5000 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Centers, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com as well as Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobiles, Sangeetha Mobiles, and select partner stores.

There is also a no-cost EMI of up to 9 months available across all banks for purchasing on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com.OnePlus.in and the OnePlus store App. Those buying the OnePlus TV U1S from OnePlus.in and the OnePlus Store App can also avail up to six months EMI on Bajaj Easy Finance and in addition also get a 10 per cent cashback on AMEX bank. And those who buy the OnePlus TV U1S series from the OnePlus Experience Stores and select offline partners’ stores can also avail the benefit of up to 9 month no-cost EMI through Bajaj Paper Finance.