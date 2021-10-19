The top-of-the-line 2021 MacBook Pro will set you back by almost 6 lakhs in India

The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,94,900.

The new MacBook Pro is quite simply put ‘The pro’ MacBook that pro users were waiting for a long, long time. It’s got powerful silicon, gobs of RAM and storage, a fast near uninterrupted display, plenty of ports, up to 21-hour battery life and MagSafe charging. Apple calls it ‘game-changing’ and for good reason. But, it’s not cheap. The 14-inch MacBook Pro starts at Rs 1,94,900. The 16-inch model starts at Rs 2,39,900.

Remember, those are ‘starting’ prices which means that’s the bare minimum you’ll need to pay to get your hands on one. Schools and students can of course get the MacBook Pro at subsidised rates under Apple’s education initiative. That’s Rs 1,75,410 for the 14-inch base model and Rs 2,15,910 for the entry-level 16-inch configuration.

In case you’re wondering, here’s what you get if you invest in one:

14-inch MacBook Pro @Rs 1,94,900: M1 Pro SoC with 8-core CPU, 14-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

16-inch MacBook Pro @Rs 2,39,900: M1 Pro SoC with 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD storage.

Now, the MacBook Pro being a ‘pro’ grade laptop invariably means pro users will demand more beefed-up configurations depending on their use case. Needless to say, they’ll be curious to know how far they can stretch the MacBook Pro in terms of specs and how much money that fully specced-out configuration will cost. Well, here’s your answer.

Fully specced-out MacBook Pro

The top-of-the-line 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Max chip with 10-core CPU, 32-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine, 64GB unified memory, 8TB SSD storage, and 140W USB-C Power Adapter will set you back by a whopping Rs 5,89,900. Remember, that’s pure hardware pricing. In case you’re looking to add a software bundle—that Apple heavily promotes on its online store—that ceiling goes even higher.

Final Cut Pro is an extra Rs 27,900. Logic Pro is Rs 17,900.

So, depending on your requirement, you can easily end up paying over 6 lakh rupees to get a no holds barred 2021 MacBook Pro if money is not a constraint. Since a lot of the pro users—we personally know—have been waiting for a machine like this for years and taking Apple’s generally good long-term support with its products, you can think of it as a long-term investment. But regardless of the configuration you choose, one thing’s certain—Apple is back in the game with the MacBook Pro. You can read more about it in our full coverage report here.

