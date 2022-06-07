The top-of-the-line M2 MacBook Air will set you back by almost 2.5 lakhs in India

Last night, at WWDC 2022, Apple unleashed the M2, its second-generation custom silicon for Mac. The 2022 MacBook Air, launched alongside, belongs to the first wave of Mac devices with M2 at helm. This is a brand-new machine with a sleeker design, larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with 1080p webcam housed within a notch, and MagSafe charging. The 2022 M2 MacBook Air, also, supports fast charging— a first for the Air. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is also getting a “speed-bump” with M2, keeping rest of the hardware and design same as the last model.

MacBook Air with M2 price in India starts at Rs 1,19,900 (Rs 1,09,900 for education). The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 starts at Rs 1,29,900 (Rs 1,19,900 for education). Remember, these are “starting” prices which means that’s the bare minimum you’ll need to pay to get your hands on one. That, in both cases, means an 8-Core CPU, 8-Core GPU, 8GB Unified Memory, and 256GB SSD Storage. You can get the M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro with up to 8-Core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 24GB Unified Memory, and 2TB SSD Storage.

If you’re wondering, how much that would cost, here’s the breakdown: Rs 2,49,900.

That’s right, both M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro’s top-of-the-line models cost the same in India. Software like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will naturally be sold separately. In the case of the M2 MacBook Air you’ll also get a choice of charging adapters to pick. Regardless of the configuration, the 10-Core GPU version of MacBook Air M2 will ship with its new 35W dual USB-C port power adapter. You can alternatively pick a 67W USB-C power adapter, at no extra cost. The 8-core GPU version of MacBook Air will come with a more regular 30W USB-C power adapter. The 35W and 67W adapters will be available at an additional Rs 2,000 when you buy the M2 MacBook Air.

Both M2 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro will be available starting next month. You can read more about them in our full coverage report here.