The Teradata (ad)Vantage: Advanced analytics capabilities from multiple sources seamlessly on a single platform

The advantage of Teradata Vantage will, for instance, be more visible in the automotive industry where cars have become more software driven over the years with high-quality data as the fuel.

Teradata Corporation, one of the world’s largest data intelligence firms, is pivoting to a new strategy where it aims to become the core platform for large enterprises to construct analytic solutions with collaboration. Teradata Vantage, the company’s pervasive data intelligence platform that was launched recently, is targeted at big enterprises worldwide as it brings advanced analytics capabilities from multiple sources seamlessly on a single platform and thus has the potential to be a gamechanger.

Oliver Ratzesberger, CEO, Teradata Corporation, says Teradata Vantage takes Teradata to the next level. “We brought all products together on a single platform and that allows us to run very complex models. In addition to that, we have released new integrations with R and Python, two of the most common languages that data scientists want to work with, as well as leverage tools like Jupiter and others,” he said on the sidelines of Teradata Analytics Universe conference in Las Vegas.

The advantage of Teradata Vantage will, for instance, be more visible in the automotive industry where cars have become more software driven over the years with high-quality data as the fuel. “Volvo, for example, has a stated goal that by 2021 or 2022, no more humans will be killed in a Volvo car. Of course, this is a very ambitious goal, but it is all about integrating data from these vehicles in real-time together with their entire fleet and other products such as bikes and helmets,” explains Ratzesberger.

A Gartner analyst, who didn’t want to be named, calls Teradata Vantage a clever positioning, simply because of the strategy that enables its customers to use multiple different kinds of analytics on a single platform. “The reason it will be a clear winner is because it is a robust hub that brings it all together and make it work. Teradata doesn’t try and do everything, but what it does do is provide a reliable backdrop and it provides a connectivity,” he explains.

“Most companies have realised that the complexity of having data at different places is getting in the way of innovation in dealing with digitisation and this is where we are we are positioning Teradata Vantage, especially for the largest companies in the world,” Ratzesberger adds.

Ratzesberger cites another example, that of Kaiser Permanente, a US-based managed care consortium that relies heavily on data. “It literally operates its entire business model, the healthcare system that it has built, on top of Teradata. This helps then analyse a patient, behavioural data, prescription data and bring it all together in real-time to inform the doctor when a patient is due for a check-up,” he adds. “Banking is another sector where data can be used to compare whether customers prefer going to the ATM, a branch, or online and in what order to draw lines between each customer and understand their problems.”

In India, the government of Rajasthan has collaborated with Teradata to improve citizen services by analysing state-level data using the latter’s data analytics solutions. The project, called ‘Big Data Environment’, aims at unifying multiple databases for a 360-degree view of citizens.