The secret is out! Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg shares his criteria for hiring people

Speaking at a podcast, Zuckerberg also gave some advice to college students.

Facebook hiring criteria: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is well known, especially because the products – Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp – are used by billions of people on a daily basis. Zuckerberg had started social networking platform Facebook while he was in Harvard and the platform quickly became popular, making defunct several other platforms like Orkut and MySpace. Now, in a podcast, the Meta CEO has given some advice to students and also shared some details about what he looks for in a candidate when hiring.

Giving some important advice to college students, Zuckerberg said that it was most important for people to decide whom they were going to spend time with while in college, adding that what one became depended on the people that they surround themselves with. He was speaking in a podcast hosted by MIT computer scientist Lex Fridman when he said that people tended to be very objective focused and as a result, did not look at the connections they were making or the relationships they were cultivating.

Zuckerberg added that he tended to try and prioritise relationships over the objectives, adding that while evaluating a candidate’s profile while hiring, he tended to imagine what it would be like if Mark were to work for the candidate, instead of looking at it as the boss. He only hired someone to work for him, Mark said, if he could see himself working for them.

He believes that using this strategy allowed Mark to create an environment that was productive because personal compatibility was important. Zuckerberg said that if one is working with people who share the same values on a human level then goals could be achieved in a better manner.