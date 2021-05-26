The road ahead: Getting ready for the data era

With access to edge data in one place, firms can increase production line reliability, reduce operational costs and make more informed real-time decisions.

Kicking off the virtual Dell Technologies World 2021, Michael Dell, chairman & CEO, Dell Technologies, highlighted how technology has kept the world running and has also ushered in the new era of living, learning and working.

“Technology is no longer the IT department. It’s now the entire organisation. It’s how you enable everything,” said Michael Dell during the keynote address.

“One thing is clear, we have more power to do more good and create more human progress than at any time in our lives. And as the edge expands across industries and cities with the rollout of 5G, the possibilities are limitless,” he added.

Currently, digital transformation is accelerating and this momentum is built on the power of data analytics, which has the ability to process data in real time and derive deeper insights. Keeping the current scenario in mind, Dell believes that in this “do anything from anywhere” world, the edge is where the future will unfold.

“While 10% of data is processed outside of a data centre today, 75% of data will be processed outside of a traditional data centre or cloud by 2025. That data will be generated in the real world at the edge. And to transform that data into outcomes will require real-time analytics and intelligence,” he added.

During this virtual event, Dell Technologies announced the launch of an upgraded Dell EMC Streaming Data Platform (SDP) which is an open platform that provides customers powerful real-time analytics at the edge with a smaller footprint. This new offering is part of the company’s edge strategy to deliver fully integrated technologies that allows workloads to run and be managed across multiple clouds and applications.

“Data is the currency of the digital world, and it’s time for customers to take it to the bank,” said Jeff Boudreau, president and general manager, Infrastructure Solutions Group, Dell Technologies. “The edge is quickly rivalling data centres and public clouds as the location where organisations are gaining valuable insights. By putting compute, storage, and analytics where data is created, we can deliver those data insights in real-time and create new opportunities for businesses.”

The company also launched new manufacturing edge solutions. The Dell Technologies Manufacturing Edge Reference Architecture with PTC helps manufacturing firms derive insights from workstations, computers, mobile devices and other endpoints within the manufacturing environment.

With access to edge data in one place, firms can increase production line reliability, reduce operational costs and make more informed real-time decisions.

Looking back on the past 37 years, the Dell chairman touched upon how Dell Technologies has always reimagined itself. Over 800 million PCs, more than 37 million servers, more than160 million terabytes of storage have been sold, more than 32,000 patents have been filed worldwide and more than 2 billion pounds of used electronics have been recovered. Additionally, he said, “Our team members have volunteered more than eight million hours to their communities and the causes that they care about. And we’ve donated more than $750 million to charities around the world.”