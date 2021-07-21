The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition has a one-of-its-kind ‘suitcase’ leather design and OnePlus Nord 2-like camera

The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition will be available in Suitcase Apricot and Suitcase Grey colourways.

Realme is launching two new high-end phones, Realme GT Master Explorer Edition and Realme GT Master Edition, in China today. The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition stands out particularly with its one-of-its-kind “suitcase” leather design featuring the artwork of Muji’s iconic designer, Naoto Fukasawa. Realme has previously worked with Fukasawa on multiple “Master” edition models including the “Garlic” and “Onion” Master editions of the Realme X launched in India in 2019. The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition will be available in Suitcase Apricot and Suitcase Grey colourways.

The Master Explorer Edition is interesting in other ways too. Take for instance the cameras. Realme is using the same 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor in it, previously seen inside the OnePlus 9 Pro and Oppo Find X3 Pro. The same camera is also set to arrive on the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2. Aside from that seemingly compelling camera hardware, the Master Explorer Edition also packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 system-on-chip, a 120Hz Super AMOLED display and 65W fast charging. The Realme GT Master Edition is a watered-down Realme GT Master Explorer Edition that tries to bring a lot of its features at an even more affordable price.

Realme GT Master Explorer Edition: everything to know

The Master Explorer Edition has a 6.55-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (480Hz touch sampling rate) and hole punch cut-out. This display can peak 1,100 nits. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Software inside the phone is Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

For photography, the Master Explorer Edition has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 50MP main, 16MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 32MP camera.

Rounding off the package are a 4,500mAh battery with 65W fast charging, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio support and NFC connectivity.

The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition starts at CNY 2,899 (Rs 33,500 approx.) for 8GB/128GB going all the way to CNY 3,199 (Rs 37,000 approx.) for 12GB/256GB.

Realme GT Master Edition: everything to know

The Master Edition has a smaller 6.43-inch 1080p Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate (360Hz touch sampling rate) and hole punch cut-out. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 SoC paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. Software inside the phone is Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11.

For photography, the Master Edition has a triple camera setup on the rear with a 64MP main, 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and another 2MP macro shooter. On the front, it has a 32MP camera, same as the Master Explorer Edition.

Rounding off the package is a 4,300mAh battery with 65W fast charging. This phones comes in Dawn and Snow Mountain colourways.

The Realme GT Master Edition starts at CNY 2,399 (Rs 28,000 approx.) for 8GB/128GB going all the way to CNY 2,599 (Rs 30,000 approx.) for 8GB/256GB.

The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition and Realme GT Master Edition will be available in China from July 29 (pre-orders are now live). Global availability and pricing are yet to be announced.