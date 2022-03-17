The Power of Video: Just imagine how we may use video in 2030

Video technology has the power to transform cities, healthcare and education

By Thomas Jensen

Video technology could change the way people live and work today. It seems like a bold statement, but looking ahead to 2030, we will experience exponential advances in video that will directly translate into advantages for businesses, people, society and the environment.

With buzzwords such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things to name just a few, it’s not always easy to understand how advancing technology could actually benefit society. We explore how video technology will transform a nation’s cities, healthcare, education, and hospitality, and also address some concerns surrounding the future use of video.

Transforming healthcare for all

Video technology will transform how people receive healthcare. From performing remote surgery through someone else’s eyes to monitoring the well-being of the elderly, we expect video technology to play an important role in helping ensure better care and well-being. By 2030, the skills of specialist surgeons could be available in remote locations, even supporting emergency responders like that of an accident with wearable video technology. This will significantly reduce the need to get specialist help on time and often increase patients’ chances for faster recovery.

Making cities safer and smarter

Video technology combined with AI, will learn a city’s traffic patterns, make real-time adjustments to signals and signage to avoid queues of slow-moving vehicles. By combining video analysis of traffic patterns with data from air quality sensors, we can actively support minimising pollution hot-spots that build up from slow-moving or stationary vehicles in rush-hour.

2030 classrooms that look nothing like they do today

We expect to see educators increasingly using video technology to give students an immersive experience that grabs and holds their attention. Video technology might also help them to learn about concepts that are beyond their current experience, like living on a remote planet. In the future, rather than one lesson for many, video technology could enable teachers to give a one-on-one learning experience by personalising lessons for individual students. Video could also extend the availability of self-directed learning at any location.

Using video technology in a responsible way – the India story

The Indian government has been focusing on upgrading the security of Indian Railways. Video technology has been integrated with AI, data analytics, sound detection, behavioural analytics to monitor and manage complex transportation infrastructure to counter potential crimes and acts of terrorism. Installation of IP cameras and developing Integrated Command and Control Centres that can analyse real-time data, is also becoming a priority for the Indian Railways. We will soon see external video equipment such as drones, body cameras, or even in-train cameras without relying only on fixed cameras.

Future of video technology

Looking ahead to 2030, as video technology advances, these stories show how it could change the way people live and the way people work. To embrace this life-enhancing role, people must be in control of video technology, not the other way round. As we journey to a future in which video technology could be a part of everyday life, there will be many more promising possibilities. To realise the benefit of those possibilities, we must implement this great technology the right way—responsibly.

The writer is CEO, Milestone Systems