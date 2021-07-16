The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is riding high on AI and AR

OnePlus has a formidable track record in augmented reality, which includes allowing users to experience its products in the AR space.

There is a new OnePlus coming to town soon. And it comes from the Nord side. Yes, after the success of the Nord 5G in 2020 and Nord CE 5G launched this year, OnePlus is now bringing us the sequel of the original Nord, the Nord 2. Of course, as this phone comes from OnePlus, there is more to the Nord 2 5G than just an impressive spec sheet and eye-catching design (those are a bit of a given when it comes to OnePlus now).

Grabbing the spotlight this time is the processor powering the Nord 2 5G. The heartbeat of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a flagship processor, the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI. Note the name carefully, not the MediaTek Dimensity 1200, but the 1200-AI. The AI is not just marketing spiel. OnePlus and MediaTek have actually worked together on this version of the chipset, and the result is a performance that promises to be very different from that seen on any other device running on the same chipset.

And this collaboration on top of MediaTek’s Dimensity Open Resource Architecture has resulted in a number of new AI-based features (hence the name of the chipset), all of which will be seen on the Nord 2 5G. It is not a tie-up that can be measured in terms of benchmarks or ratings – no, the impact of the tie-up comes right through when you use the Nord 2. That starts with the display. Features like AI Resolution Boost and AI Color Boost give a whole new dimension to the Nord 2 5G’s already formidable 6.43-inch AMOLED display, which has a 90 Hz refresh rate. Also, while the Nord 2 5G’s cameras (spearheaded by the formidable 50-megapixel Sony IMX 766 sensor – the same as on the premium OnePlus 9 series) come with features like AI photo enhancement, AI video enhancement and Nightscape Ultra, which are seen on other devices powered by Dimensity 1200, the photography experience seems much snappier. That’s because the collaborative work between OnePlus and MediaTek has enabled the phone to improve photo processing speeds and image stabilization. Of course, this being a OnePlus product, there is some AR magic dust sprinkled all over the launch., OnePlus has a formidable track record in augmented reality, which includes allowing users to experience its products in the AR space. And to mark the launch of the Nord 2 5G, the Never Settling brand has come out with the Fast & Smooth challenges. These are cleverly designed AR games that require a fair deal of focus and willpower. From July 12 to July 30, one can take part in the 90Hz Pinball Challenge in which you navigate a fast and smooth lane and reach a score of 90 Hz in a specified time. Another challenge, the One Day Power Challenge will be available from July 22 to July 30. Your task here will be to charge thirty phones in the designated time. Taking part is as easy as heading to nord-ar.oneplus.com/nord-2-5g on your phone. You do not need to download any app and there is no step by tutorial either – the games are simple, immersive, and intuitive. And it is not just a matter of having fun – those who make it far enough would have a chance to take part in a special giveaway. Winners will be picked every day, and there will be more than two thousand winners in all from July 12 to July 30. Among the host of rewards is a shot at winning a brand-new Nord 2 5G. You can take part as many times as you wish – there are no restrictions. As long as you are older than eighteen years of age and are a resident of the UK, European or India, you can go ahead and play. And play again. As many times as you wish. Just like the Nord 2 5G. No restrictions. Just a lot of innovation and power.