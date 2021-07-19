The OnePlus Nord 2 5G Arrives on July 22 – And You Can Watch the Launch for Free!

Like its predecessor, the Nord 2 5G comes with a top notch display - a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ certification.

July 22 will see a new Nord being launched. And you can be part of the event. All you need is an Internet connection and a device that can browse the Web. Well, that is so typically OnePlus, isn’t it? This was the brand that had made online launches a thing way back in 2015, when there was no pandemic. OnePlus has always believed in keeping its fans closely involved with its products, which is why so many of the brand’s launches are online as well as live.

The OnePlus Nord 2 5G is set to be launched on July 22. And curiosity about the phone is high. With good reason. After all, the original Nord that was launched last year saw OnePlus literally redefine the premium mid-segment of the smartphone market. Launched with amazing features at a surprisingly affordable price, the Nord was one of the highest selling phones in its segment. And the Nord 2 5G seems all set to follow its footsteps in that regard.

Like its predecessor, the Nord 2 5G comes with a top notch display – a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a 90 Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ certification. Then there is a triple AI camera arrangement on the back and leading the pack is the same 50 megapixel Sony IMX 766 sensor that was seen in the premium OnePlus 9 series. And then there is the soul of the phone – the special MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI processor.

This processor makes the Nord 2 5G a very special beast indeed. For it has been developed by both OnePlus and MediaTek, and that means that it works differently from the other “routine” MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chips found on other phones, with a whole of AI magic on board. And this difference comes to the forefront the moment you switch on the phone. That AMOLED display is given a whole new dimension by features like AI Resolution Boost and AI Colour Boost. Take a picture using that huge Sony sensor on the back and you will be surprised at just how quickly the image gets processed, against a result of the collaboration between OnePlus and MediaTek.

Of course, the Nord 2 5G also gets features like AI photo enhancement, AI video enhancement and Nightscape, which are available to other devices running the Dimensity 1200 (without the AI, we stress). All this in a beautifully crafted design, with the legendary super clean OxygenOS 11 out of the box with the assurance of two major Android updates and three years of security updates, and even better fast charging than on the original Nord (which supported Warp Charge, by the way, so you can imagine!).

Even as interest around the launch grows, OnePlus has also been running the Fast & Smooth AR challenges at nord-ar.oneplus.com/nord-2-5g, giving thousands of users the opportunity to win prizes every day, and even have a stab at getting the OnePlus Nord 2 5G itself,

The launch itself is unlikely to be like any other. As OnePlus said in a lead-up video (youtu.be/yGqUCL-oNBc):

“What did you expect? A run-of-the-mill announcement video? A turtleneck and a pair of glasses?”

The brand has clearly hinted that this will not be a routine presentation. Well, that is only fair. After all, this is a brand that Never Settles. And the Nord 2 5G is no routine device. The best part is that you can be part of all the fun (there will be lots) and excitement (there will be even more of that), at no cost at all. You can follow the launch of the Nord 2 5G on YouTube on July 22 at the OnePlus Nord Official channel on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=tlWTY9_cAJg and also on the OnePlus India YouTube channel at youtube.com/watch?v=JqVwL8z68TY.

As we said earlier, all you need is an Internet connection and a device that can access the Web.