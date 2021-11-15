The OnePlus 9R is a gaming champ – playing is believing!

The phone is powered by a flagship level Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, and comes with speedy RAM and UFS 3.1 storage options of 8 GB/ 128 GB and 12 GB/ 256 GB.

2021 has seen a new OnePlus emerge on the horizon. The OnePlus 9R is the first OnePlus device that has been designed for gaming, even while retaining the functionality and ease of use of a regular flagship smartphone. At first sight, the OnePlus 9R might strike you as being a sleek, well crafted flagship, in best OnePlus tradition, but beneath that flagship exterior comes hardware and software that is optimised to deliver the best gaming experience you can have.

The phone is powered by a flagship level Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, and comes with speedy RAM and UFS 3.1 storage options of 8 GB/ 128 GB and 12 GB/ 256 GB. Presenting the gaming action to the eyes is the task of a brilliant 6.55 inch full HD+ fluid AMOLED display which has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240 Hz. The phone also comes with a number of gaming centric features to ensure that your gaming experience is top notch, has stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos and also has a 4500 mAh battery that not only keeps it going for a while but which, thanks to OnePlus’ legendary Warp Charge 65 can get recharged in less than forty minutes.

But all those are just specs. Which can be matched by others. What they cannot match, however, is the way in which the OnePlus 9R handles games. And it does so without all the external bells and whistles that other “gaming phones” bring to the table. Be it the hectic action of Call of Duty and BGMI, the vast expanse of Genshin Impact, the screeching tyres and turns of Asphalt 9 or the silky smooth minimalism of the never-ending Alto’s Odyssey, the OnePlus 9R handles them all effortlessly.

And it handles them without cutting any corners. The powerful processor and RAM combination means the OnePlus 9R can handle even graphics heavy titles like Call of Duty and Genshin Impact without cutting down on graphics quality or frame rates. No matter which game you download on this phone, you can be sure to get a rich gaming experience. And in the rare case where you feel that the game could get a little better or you just want to make sure that everything is inch perfect (think intense competitive Call of Duty sessions with friends), then you can invoke the Pro mode, which makes sure that all resources are focused on the game at hand, and an advanced Do Not Disturb mode keeps calls and notifications at bay, letting you focus on knocking off the enemy.

Tackling enemies of course is an experience in itself. Whether you are out there with your weapon in the detailed and graphics rich world of Call of Duty, or the more frantic one of BGMI, what you will notice is the fact that you do not just play the game, you actually feel it. And this is because the OnePlus 9R comes with support for Dolby Atmos and also stereo speakers. As a result, the action literally envelops you – you could be walking into a deserted room in BGMI, and suddenly hear footsteps of another person even though you cannot hear them. Similarly, when you run across the landscape in Genshin Impact, you can actually hear the rustle of the grass against your feet. It is not just about in-game sounds, though. The background scores of games sound amazing too – Alto’s Odyssey’s mellow soundtrack gives you almost zen feels as you guide your character across the snow, while The Room’s spooky music will send shivers down your spine, and check the door! It is literally as if you are in the middle of a 3D soundscape.

Making the whole experience even more immersive is the X-axis linear motor, which lets you actually feel different events, by emitting vibrations in a manner that corresponds to events in the game. An explosion in Call of Duty will feel different from a burst of gunfire in GGMI, and when you take a sharp bend in Asphalt, you will not just see your car turn but also actually feel it. It is a whole new level of sensory experience.

And bringing all of this to life is the 6.55 inch fulll HD+ Fluid AMOLED display. Whether it is the fantasy world of Genshin Impact, the gentle snows of Alto’s Odyssey or the gritty detail of broken and burning buildings in Call of Duty, you literally feel transported to where the action is. Thanks to a maximum brightness level of 1100 nits and a staggering 8,192 levels of automatic brightness, you can play in virtually any light conditions – you can even check your gun’s scope in bright sunlight in a Call of Duty session and take a clean shot. What’s more, the display emits less blue light, making it easy on your eyes as well.

Gameplay itself is a whole lot smoother on the OnePlus 9R. The 240 Hz sampling rate of the display means means that the phone can respond to every touch much faster, and that comes to the fore when you are taking out the competition in Call of Duty and BGMI. Games like Call of Duty and BGMI anyway need you to use multiple fingers at the same time, with one finger controlling movement, another letting you look around, and a third letting you use a weapon or an object. On the OnePlus 9R, you can do all this at the same time effortlessly and even more, as you can actually use up to five fingers simultaneously on the display.

All this frenzied action complete with stunning graphics, vibrations, and sound would make most phones break out into a sweat. Or literally heat up. But not the OnePlus 9R. The phone has a game-grade multi-layer cooling system that uses a graphite and copper lined vapor chamber, and this keeps the device cool, without affecting performance. There are no fewer than 14 temperature sensors on the phone that monitor its temperature, ensuring that the phone remains cool, no matter how hectic the action on it is. We played Call of Duty at full volume and high settings for more than an hour, and while we lost our lives many times, the OnePlus 9R never lost its cool. Literally.

The phone even stays cool when you are charging it during gaming. The large 4500 mAh battery in the OnePlus 9R can see you through hours of intense gaming. The battery utilizes an improved dual-cell design to cut down on the charging speed, and IC encryption in the cable also helps keep charging cooler and safer even when you charge it while playing.

All of which, makes the OnePlus 9R a gaming champ in the real sense of the word. It is the closest thing you could have to a console that is also a phone. Or vice versa. The phone is available at Rs 36,999 for the 8 GB/128 GB variant and Rs 40,999 for the 12 GB/ 256 GB variant, from OnePlus.in , as well as OnePlus’ online and offline partner stores and also on Amazon.