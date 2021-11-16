The OnePlus 9 Pro – The Perfect Travel Buddy

If that sounds a little far-fetched, just take a look at its design.

As the world starts to gently emerge from the pandemic, travel is picking up slowly. People are stepping out of their homes and going on trips once again. And if you are planning to do the same, we have two bits of advice for you – be careful and take due precautions, and make it a point to take your OnePlus 9 Pro with you. The OnePlus flagship is not just one of the greatest phones around but it is also the perfect travelling companion.

If that sounds a little far-fetched, just take a look at its design. Yes, it is a beautiful blend of glass and metal, and it is slim and sleek too. But it is also designed to take anything a rough trip can throw at it – it comes with Gorilla Glass protection and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. This is a phone that will get through rain, hail, storms and snow with elan.

Of course, beneath that glorious exterior lies some incredibly powerful hardware. The OnePlus 9 Pro runs on one of the most powerful processors out there, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and in best OnePlus tradition, comes packed with plenty of RAM and storage – you have 8 GB / 128 GB, 8 GB/ 256 GB and 12 GB/ 256 GB variants. The fact that the RAM and storage are speedy as well make the OnePlus 9 Pro a performance monster. It can pretty much handle everything you throw at it, from routine messaging, browsing and mail to high-end gaming (Call of Duty) to even detailed image and video editing. You can switch between tasks effortlessly, with no lags ever.

A key factor in this smooth performance is OnePlus’ Oxygen OS interface, which runs on top of Android 11. Unlike many other phones, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a clean, uncluttered interface that does not hang or lag, and lets you focus on the task at hand. There is no bloatware and no intrusive ads to spoil your experience. What’s more, OnePlus makes it a point to regularly update it and not only just fix bugs but also improve performance and add features. The OnePlus 9 Pro is a phone whose performance actually gets better with time!

And this great performance attains another level when fronted with a beautiful, curved, tall, bezel-less 6.7 inch AMOLED LTPO Fluid Display 2.0 with a 1440 x 3216 pixel resolution, which is one of the highest you can find on a phone and higher than the resolution on most notebooks. It also has a smart 120 Hz refresh rate. The “smart” bit is the fact that the refresh rate adjusts automatically to the content being displayed on the phone – so it will speed up when you are scrolling or playing a game that supports a high refresh rate and slow down when all you are doing is browsing the Web. All of which makes the display consume lesser battery and lets you enjoy content on it for even more time.

And watching videos and playing games on that display is an absolute treat, not just for the image quality, but also because of the excellent sound that accompanies it on the stereo speakers. The phone also comes with Dolby Atmos support so it is almost like carrying a theatre in your pocket -perfect for whiling away time on flights and in transit. In fact, there is enough power there to even create and edit MS Office files, so you can actually keep your notebook inside your bag, or even leave it behind. That large display also means that you can use the phone as a navigation device in case you end up in unknown territory – GPS works a treat.

Another device that you can leave behind when you are taking the OnePlus 9 Pro with you on a trip is a camera. That is because with the OnePlus 9 Pro, you get an amazing quad camera set up to capture memories of your trip, a camera arrangement designed by OnePlus in collaboration with one of photography’s legendary brands: Hasselblad. There is a 48 megapixel Sony IMX789 sensor with dual native ISO and omnidirectional PDAF, a 50 megapixel ultrawide Sony IMX766 sensor, an 8 megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.3x optical zoom, PDAF and OIS and a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor. With these on board, you are equipped for everything – the main sensor is terrific at capturing normal snaps, the ultrawide is tailor-made for those stunning landscapes and if you need to capture a subject without disturbing it (say, a bird or an animal), there is the telephoto.

Hasselblad’s legendary magic runs right through the cameras, from the Hasselblad Pro mode which lets you adjust settings like shutter speed, ISO and white balance just as you would on a DSLR to the Hasselblad-level sensor calibration which ensures rich details and realistic colours, the likes of which have never been on a smartphone. The phone also comes with the XPan mode, which lets you capture panoramic shots in a 65:24 aspect ratio, giving you a unique perspective. Excellent stabilisation means you also get great videos and low light snaps. You can also allows take photographs n 12-bit RAW format which offers 64 times the colour compared to ordinary 10-bit RAW format. You can also shoot 4K HDR video on it. And of course, thanks to all the powerful hardware and that beautiful display, you can edit, upload and share content right from the phone itself. No notebook needed.

Speaking of uploading content, the OnePlus 9 Pro comes with support for 5G. The network might not be available in India as of now, but if you travel to a place where it is available, your phone will let you use it effortlessly, giving you stunning download and upload speeds. This is a phone that was designed for those who want to travel.

It is also a phone that believes in going on and on. The OnePlus 9 Pro comes with a 4500 mAh battery that easily sees off a day and even more of heavy use. The reason for this are the performance optimisations built into the device by OnePlus, allowing it to do more than other devices with even larger batteries. And well, even if the battery does start running out of charge, you do not have to worry about interrupting your trip for a long time to recharge it. Thanks to support for Warp Charge 65T and a 65W charger in the box, the OnePlus 9 Pro can be recharged in a jiffy. You actually can recharge it in half an. hour. It charges incredibly fast over wireless charging too, thanks to support for Warp Charge 50 Wireless, supporting 50W wireless charging. It does not just charge fast, the OnePlus 9 Pro can actually even charge other devices. The phone comes with reverse charging so can wirelessly charge other devices when placed on it. How cool is that?

It can take the rough rides with the smooth ones. It is powerful enough to let you leave your DSLR, gaming console and well, at times, even your notebook behind. It keeps running and helps others run as well. And it is small enough to fit into your pocket. Which is why the OnePlus 9 Pro is your perfect trip buddy.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is available at Rs 58, 999 for the 8 GB/128 GB variant and Rs 63,999 for the 12 GB/ 256 GB variant, fromOnePlus.in, as well as OnePlus’ online and offline partner stores and also on Amazon.