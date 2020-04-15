The OnePlus 8 Pro has a Nokia connection. Wait, what?

The OnePlus 8 Pro uses Nokia’s spatial audio technology, aka Ozo Audio.

The OnePlus 8 Pro is a gadget and like any other gadget it’s also made of parts sourced from other brands. All business as usual. Case in point, OnePlus’ new phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor which brings, among other things, support for 5G connectivity. Yet another example is the OnePlus 8 Pro’s 120Hz high refresh rate Super AMOLED screen that’s coming straight from Samsung. But while OnePlus’ deals with Qualcomm and Samsung are fairly out in the open, there’s another tie up that’s quite literally flown under the radar amid all the hype. The OnePlus 8 Pro also has a Nokia connection.

The OnePlus 8 Pro uses Nokia’s spatial audio technology, aka Ozo Audio, that we’ve come to see in many Nokia phones (now) made by HMD Global, like the Nokia 8. OnePlus has basically inked a licensing deal with Nokia that allows it to use Ozo Audio in the OnePlus 8 Pro. The technology will allow the OnePlus 8 Pro to “capture spatial sound with vibrant accuracy and precision,” Nokia said in a press statement.

More specifically, the OnePlus 8 Pro is using three Ozo Audio features. You’ll see all of them in action when you’re recording a video using the OnePlus 8 Pro. These Ozo Audio features include Audio 3D, Audio Zoom and Audio Windscreen. While Audio 3D will allow for spatial sound recordings, Audio Windscreen is said to reduce wind distortions in the audio ‘dramatically.’ Audio Zoom will meanwhile allow the OnePlus 8 Pro to “dynamically identify and amplify sounds to correspond with zoomed and magnified video.”

“Audio quality is one the key requirements for smartphone users when selecting a phone. By integrating Nokia’s Ozo Audio in our latest flagship phone, OnePlus 8 Pro, we can ensure our users have great spatial audio experience also in windy weather conditions and when zooming video,” Jimmy Zhu, Product Manager, at OnePlus, said while announcing the Nokia partnership.

OnePlus is seemingly going big on cameras with the OnePlus 8 Pro. While it can’t do 8K like Samsung’s Galaxy S20 phones, there’s still a lot to like here. The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with two 48MP cameras, plus an 8MP camera and another 5MP camera on the back. More specifically, the OnePlus 8 Pro has a 48MP main (Sony IMX689), 48MP (IMX586) ultra-wide with 120-degree field-of-view, 8MP telephoto for 3X optical zoom (30X hybrid zoom) camera, and another 5MP colour filter to add interesting lighting effects and filters to photos.

Also Read OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 are here but when can you buy them in India — if you want to

Also Read OnePlus 8 Pro versus OnePlus 8: Every difference that you wanted to know