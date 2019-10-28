The OnePlus 7T series just got a killer price!

In sum, these are the levels of discount you can get on the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro (and the OnePlus 7 Pro as well):

When it was released a few weeks ago, the OnePlus 7T Series (the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro) pretty much redefined what we expected from Android flagships. Not only did the phones come with cutting edge technology and brilliant design, but it offered them at prices that were very affordable. The OnePlus 7T for instance, came with a brilliant 90 Hz refresh rate AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor (found in but a handful of devices), lots of RAM and storage, support for Warp Charge 30T that charges the phone in about an hour, and world class cameras, all for as little as Rs 37,999. The OnePlus 7T Pro offered these and even more – a pop up camera, a larger and higher resolution and curved edge to to edge display and a bigger battery – for Rs 53,999 onwards. Both devices are also among the select few in the market that come with the very latest version of Android, Android 10 right out of the box, topped with OnePlus’ wonderfully minimal and efficient Oxygen UI, running on top of it.

Well, if those prices were not impressive enough, just consider this – starting from October 26, you can actually get up to Rs 8,000 off on the OnePlus 7T series. Thanks to a number of offers and tie-ups, you can buy the OnePlus 7T for as low as Rs 32,499. Yes, that is even lower than the price of the OnePlus 7 which was launched a few months ago!

Making this amazing pricing possible are a number of offers around the series. You can start by getting up to Rs 2000 off if a friend with a OnePlus recommends the device to you – you get a referral code that gets you a discount on the device. That’s not all, there’s an additional Rs 2,000 off on exchanging your older phone. And topping off the offers are instant discounts from HDFC, which you can avail of if you carry out your purchase using an HDFC Bank Card.

OnePlus 7T: Rs 2000 (on a referral code) + Rs 2000 (on exchange) + Rs 1500 (instant discount from HDFC) = Rs 5500

OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro : Rs 2000 (on a referral code) + Rs 3000 (on exchange) + Rs 3000 (instant discount from HDFC) = Rs 8000

In effective terms that means that you can get:

A OnePlus 7T for Rs 37,999 – Rs 5500 = Rs 32, 499

A OnePlus 7T Pro for Rs 53,999 – Rs 8,000 = Rs 45,999; and

OnePlus 7 Pro for Rs 44,999 – Rs 8,000 = Rs 36,999.

Those are fantastic prices, by any stretch of the imagination, because all three devices are among the best out there. The OnePlus 7 Pro might be the senior of the three, but it remains a formidable proposition because of its magnificent display (a 90 Hz refresh rate again), amazingly sleek design (exactly like the OnePlus 7T Pro) and cameras which won acclaim even from DxO, the globally renowned camera rating agency. And at its price after offers actually costs lesser than the launch price of the OnePlus 7T, which is more than matches in many departments.

There is even more. If you do not feel up to paying the entire price of the devices up front at one go, OnePlus is offering a three month no-cost EMI offer on the OnePlus 7T and a six month no-cost EMI offer on the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

So you can actually go out and buy one of the most recent and up to date Android flagships in the market at a massively reduced price, and also dispose of you existing device at the same time. All you need to do is know someone who has a OnePlus and have an HDFC Bank card. And there are several of those around.

The OnePlus 7T series was already awesome. It just got more so, thanks to these amazing offers. These will, however, be available only till November 16, 2019. So if you do not have a OnePlus, this is perhaps the best time to Never Settle for another phone.