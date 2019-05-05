The old-world charm of portable music

There\u2019s no doubt that the iPod, with iTunes, revolutionised the way the world listens to music. But over the years as smartphones became common, the price of storage decreased and, thus, there wasn\u2019t much reason to carry two devices with oneself. Soon, Apple let go of its iPod Classic in 2014, and the Shuffle and Nano iPods were substituted with the Apple Watch, which has the ability to store 2 GB music. Interestingly, the iPod Touch, which is still there, carries out all the functions of an iPhone. However, it can\u2019t make a phone call for you. Most millennials have probably never heard music as music producers, musicians and studio engineers wanted it to be heard. They have grown up listening to MP3 tracks that can\u2019t carry the subtleties of the music. Also now, the smartphone generation has all the more reasons to not have a device just for music thanks to apps like Spotify. But there are still people who have stuck to the old-world charm of portable speakers and refuse to listen to music with low-quality settings on their phones in order to reduce data storage. Apart from portable music, which comes in the form of MP3 players, there are also MP4 players. What differentiates one from the other is that while the former can contain only audio, the latter also allows you to play video. You can also convert different files\u2014extract audio from an MP4 file and play it on your MP3 player with the help of a video conversion software. Let\u2019s take a look at some gadgets that support portable music. Carvaan GO With Carvaan GO as your personal audio player, you can enjoy 3,000 retro Hindi songs that come preloaded with it. The GO comes with distinctive stations designed for every kind of mood, plus it has 50 curated playlists to go with your regular activities like morning walks and driving. Besides the 3,000 retro Hindi songs, you can also listen to FM\/AM stations and load your preferred songs on to a micro SD card and hear them on the go. Don\u2019t worry about its weight, as it\u2019s just 88 gm and the battery is impressive as well\u2014it lasts up to seven hours. The personal audio player is priced at Rs 3,990. Sony A40 Walkman A Series The NW-A40 Series is available in multiple colours. Its high-resolution audio gives off first-rate sound and its S-Master HX\u2122 decreases distortion and noise, making it possible for you to enjoy all the nuances of your music. You can go without charging the walkman for an entire day, as the battery usually lasts up to 45 hours. If you want to be aware of your surroundings, just use the compatible IER-NW500N headphones, choose the Ambient sound mode and it will allow you to hear external sounds. It has both 16 and 32 GB versions. The former is priced at Rs 12,990, while you get the latter for Rs 17,990. Sandisk Clip Sport Go MP3 Player The Clip Sport Go MP3 Player is ideal for fitness enthusiasts. It not only supports iTunes, but other audio content as well and since it attaches itself easily on to clothing or workout gear, it is all the more convenient to carry with you. The MP3 player comes with a built-in FM radio and a LED screen with impressive resolution. Also, its physical buttons help you steer through your content easily. Its 32-GB version holds up to 8,000 songs and the battery stays till 18 hours. It is super-light in weight and its built-in FM radio ensures that you don\u2019t miss news while you are on the go. The 32 GB version is priced at Rs 4,166 and the 16 GB version is priced at Rs 3,472.