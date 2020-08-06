The Nord-ic era begins on August 6 as OnePlus Nord goes on sale

If you are looking to grab a Nord (and many people are), it goes on sale from August 6 onwards.

The most talked about phone in the year is set to go on sale on August 6. The OnePlus Nord marks a new chapter in the OnePlus story. After creating the budget flagship segment with the OnePlus One in 2014, the Nord sees the brand now redefining the upper middle segment with its unique blend of excellent design, great hardware and of course, uncluttered software that ensures an incredibly smooth performance.

Released in a unique AR launch – the first time a smartphone has ever been launched in this manner – the OnePlus Nord comes with a design that will turn heads, especially its Marble Blue variant, which is a shade that is rare in the market. It comes with a bright 6.44 inch Fluid AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and what is now a trademark feature of a OnePlus phone – a 90 Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is the best upper mid-segment chip in town, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 G, a processor so good that some other brands use it in their flagships. This is paired with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage. When it comes to cameras, OnePlus has put the same main sensor on the Nord that it used on its OnePlus 8 flagship, a 48 megapixel Sony IMX 586. Accompanying this are an 8 megapixel ultra wide lens for those landscapes, a 2 megapixel macro sensor for super close up shots and a 5 megapixel depth lens for portrait snaps with creamy bokeh.

When it comes to selfie cameras, the Nord is easily the most powerful OnePlus ever, and is the first to sport dual selfie cameras – a 32 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel ultra wide one for those moments when you need to squeeze more of your friends into the shot. The phone packs in a large 4115 mAh battery, and of course it gets charged in no time at all thanks to the 30W charger in the box that supports Warp Charge 30T. Making all this run super smoothly is the task of OnePlus’ famous Android interface, Oxygen OS, which comes with minimum bloatware and no ads whatsoever. In short, to quote the brand’s own line, the Nord is “pretty much everything you asked for.” And at a starting price of Rs 24,999, making the OnePlus Nord one of the best value for money deals in its segment.

Small wonder the OnePlus Nord is already the highest pre-booked smartphone on Amazon India in terms of full amount prepaid orders before the release date. OnePlus had also hosted a unique online pop-up event wherein users could register and create their own avatars and upload them on Instagram. Those who registered received pop-codes to purchase their OnePlus Nord between July 27 and July 30 and were also eligible to pre-book the device on the same day

And it goes on sale from August 6 onwards at OnePlus Experience Stores and OnePlus Authorised Stores in India, the OnePlus india website (www.OnePlus.in) and Amazon India (www.Amazon.in). Others who pre-booked the device offline can head to the nearest OnePlus Store to get their Nord on August 6. The phone will also be exclusively available on Reliance Digital and MyJio Stores from August 7 to August 12, and at all authorized offline retail partners from August 12 onwards. Members of the Red Cable Club can get 50 GB cloud storage and an extended warranty of six months.

India enters the Nord-ic age, in OnePlus terms, on August 6. And everyone is invited to Never Settle.