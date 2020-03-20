The Nokia 5310 XpressMusic is back and it’s still a dumb feature phone

HMD Global is resurrecting yet another Nokia classic from the past.

After bringing back cultural icons like the 3310 and 8110, HMD Global is resurrecting yet another Nokia classic from the past. The Nokia 5310 XpressMusic. The 2020 Nokia 5310 may have lost the 2007 XpressMusic, but at least, it looks the part and plays it too. This one, just like the ‘original,’ also aspires to be a portable music player.

The new Nokia 5310 has the same candybar form factor with a T9 keyboard and physical buttons for audio playback nestled inside signature red accents. The screen size is 2.4-inch (QVGA) and expandable storage has been ramped up to 32GB – it was 4GB in the original. You will need that, if you’re looking to make this thing your dedicated music player on the go, because under the hood the Nokia 5310 has only 16MB of storage.

The Nokia 5310 also supports wireless FM radio and has a 3.5mm audio jack plus dual speakers. Its 1,200mAh battery is meanwhile claimed to offer up to 30 days of standby time.

But here’s the thing. The Nokia 5310 is also a dumb feature phone running Nokia Series 30+ operating system. This can be both a good thing and bad depending on how you perceive it. If you’re simply looking to relive the good old days and use this thing for a digital detox, the Nokia 5310 will have you covered. If you want anything more, well, it won’t make the cut.

Unlike the 3310 and 8110, the Nokia 5310 doesn’t run on KaiOS software – and there’s no 4G. This means, you can’t really enjoy surfing the internet on this feature phone. Plus, there’s no app store, so you’re basically stuck with what HMD is going to pre-load this feature phone with. Luckily, it has snake, if that’s any consolation.

HMD had launched the 3310 in a similar way but down the line it also brought a 4G variant for more demanding users. Whether or not HMD does the same with the Nokia 5310 is something that only time will tell.

The Nokia 5310 has been launched at a global average retail price of 39 Euros (roughly Rs 3,150) and it will be available for buying starting in March 2020.