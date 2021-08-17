The newly launched Google Pixel 5a 5G is expectedly not coming to India, just like its predecessor

The Pixel 5a 5G has been launched in the US at a price of $449.

Google is launching the Pixel 5a 5G “budget” phone in select markets today after announcing it back in April. Expectedly, the phone is not coming to India. Just like its predecessor, the Pixel 4a 5G. It has the same design and hardware, and the same dual cameras, but there’s a bigger screen, a bigger battery, and an official IP-rating packed inside an even more affordable package. So, that’s nice for those who may have been eying it.

The Pixel 5a 5G has been launched in the US at a price of $449 which roughly translates to Rs 33,500. This is for a version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone will be available in just one more market, Japan, as previously confirmed by Google. Shipping starts August 26.

There are broadly three upgrades to talk about. The Pixel 5a 5G has a bigger screen. This is 6.34-inch (6.2-inch in the Pixel 4a 5G). The panel is still OLED and resolution stays at 1080p. The refresh rate still caps out at 60Hz. Under the hood, it has the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G system-on-chip paired with 6 gigs of RAM and 128GB of storage. This is non-expandable.

The Pixel 5a 5G runs Android 11 right out of the gate and will be eligible for three years of guaranteed OS and security updates.

It has the same dual cameras on the back which is a combination of 12.2MP main and 16MP ultra-wide-angle camera. It also has the same 8MP front-facing camera.

The battery is getting a bump. It is 4,680mAh. This was 3,885mAh in the Pixel 4a 5G. The Pixel 5a 5G is also the first Pixel A-series phone to get an official IP rating. It is IP67-certified.

The design stays the same which means that the phone is made of soft-touch metal unibody with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader. Google will sell it in just one colourway, which is black.

The Pixel 5a 5G launch is coming hot on the heels of Google announcing its own system-on-chip, aka Tensor and Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the first phones to be powered by the custom SoC. Though again, it is highly unlikely that Google will launch them in India.