The Music Festival you cannot miss from OnePlus

OnePlus and music. Mention those two terms together and most people would think that someone is talking about the music playing on a OnePlus phone or television. And that is because most people associate OnePlus with high class products made with cutting edge technology. And with good reason. After all, the brand has created some of the most innovative smartphones that the world has seen in recent times and now is also en route to redefining the smart television market with its new range of televisions.

But there is more to the brand than just a lot of tech wizardry. The brand also stands for community and believes in cultivating strong bonds and growing together with its users and fans. This sense of community has reflected itself in a number of events in which OnePlus interacts with its fans and community base. Indeed, the brand is well-known for its experimental, out-of-the-box community-focused activities, from interacting in cafeterias to launch events in sports stadiums. And on November 16, a whole new dimension is going to be added to its events calendar.

That is the day when the first OnePlus Music Festival will take place in Mumbai.

Although tech brands have been associated with music events in the past, this would be the first time an event of this scale and dimension will be organised by one. The core idea behind the festival is to reach into the music world and create a space for the community and music enthusiasts to come together on a different platform, to see their favourite acts and discover new music. Carl Pei, the co-founder of OnePlus summed up the essence of the festival thus: “We decided to host this festival to share our passion for music with our community, who are at the heart of everything we do.”

And this is going to be no run of the mill music festival either. The OnePlus Music Festival will feature some of the biggest names in the music industry. Leading the list of performers is none other than the iconic Katy Perry, the internationally acclaimed pop star who has run up a cumulative 35 billion streams alongside worldwide sales of over 45 million adjusted albums and 135 million tracks with her albums “Teenage Dream,” “PRISM,” and “Witness,” and her latest singles, “Never Really Over” and “Small Talk.” She is one of only five artists in history to have topped 100 million certified units with their digital singles. Joining her on her first trip to India will be renowned singer and songwriter Dua Lipa, who shot to fame with her single ‘Be the one,’ and has a number of awards to her credit as well.

Other performers at the Festival will include Hindi film score composer, music director, singer and lyricist Amit Trivedi, whose work in the highly acclaimed Dev D made him a household name and won him numerous awards; 22-year-old Ritviz from Pune, the Internet sensation who rose to fame after winning the Bacardi House Party sessions last year; Delhi rock band The Local Train, which is known for its emphatic lyrics (a lend of Urdu and Hindi) and a raw, profound signature style; and As We Keep Searching, a modern post-rock band that expresses its emotions, life experiences and feelings through soulful instrumental music accompanied with strong vocals.

All of which adds to a mind blowing music experience, the likes of which is unlikely to have been seen in the country for a while, if ever. Katy Perry is already excited. “I am looking forward to seeing and singing with all of my Indian KatyCats at the OnePlus Music Festival,” the pop diva said. Dua Lipa echoes the sentiment. “I’m excited to get back on stage, I feel like it’s going to be such a fun night,” she said.

A fun night it will indeed be. Whether you are a tech enthusiast or a music lover. Or both (many of us are), the OnePlus Music Festival is one event that you can not afford to miss.