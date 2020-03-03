The Motorola Razr foldable finally has a launch date in India, expect a price of over 1 Lakh

In the US, the Motorola Razr 2019 sells as a Verizon-exclusive for $1,500 (roughly Rs 1,10,000).

The 2019 Motorola Razr finally has a launch date in India. Lenovo-owned Motorola has confirmed that it will launch the ‘new’ Motorola Razr in India on March 16. The company has been teasing the launch since November last year, around the same time the product was officially launched in the US as a Verizon exclusive. The Motorola Razr 2019 is a throwback to the Moto Razr V3 from 2004 but with a twist. In fact, there are two. One that the new Motorola Razr is a ‘foldable’ flip smartphone and the other that it runs Android.

Looking at the Motorola Razr 2019, it’s obvious where Motorola is drawing inspiration from. The design and form factor is reminiscent of the original Moto Razr V3, which is what Motorola was gunning for while designing the phone. On top of that base, Motorola has given modern touches like a full touch-screen main display that flips into something a lot more compact easy to fit into your pocket. The setup also allows Motorola to add a secondary cover display on the outside.

The Motorola Razr 2019 belongs to the first wave of ‘foldable’ devices that include Samsung’s Galaxy Fold and Huawei’s Mate X. Design and functionality-wise, the Motorola Razr 2019 is similar to Samsung’s recently launched Galaxy Z Flip.

In terms of core specs, the Motorola Razr 2019 comes with a 6.2-inch main display (876×2142-pixel resolution) with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 2.7-inch secondary cover display (600×800-pixel) for quick notifications. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB RAM and 128GB non-expandable storage. The foldable Razr is backed by a 2,510mAh battery with 15W fast charging. It comes with a 16MP camera on the rear and a 5MP front-facing camera.

In the US, the Motorola Razr 2019 sells as a Verizon-exclusive for $1,500 (roughly Rs 1,10,000). We can expect Motorola to launch the Motorola Razr 2019 in India at a price of upwards of Rs 1 lakh. Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip currently sells in India for Rs 1,09,999.