Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite gets new 512GB storage variant in India

The Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB storage variant will sell for Rs 44,999.

Days after launching the Galaxy S10 Lite with 128GB storage, Samsung has announced that it is also bringing an upgraded 512GB storage variant of the phone to India. The 512GB storage variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite packs the same amount of RAM, which is 8GB, as the base 128GB model. Rest of the specifications stay the same as well.

The Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB storage variant will sell for Rs 44,999 and will be available for buying from March 1 from across physical retail stores, Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-shop and leading online stores. The 128GB storage variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite, to recall, sells for Rs 39,999 in India.

The Galaxy S10 Lite is notably one of two ‘Lite’ devices that Samsung has launched recently, the other being the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The Galaxy S10 Lite, as the name suggests, is a lite take on Samsung’s more premiere Galaxy S10 lineup of phones, that include the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+. The Galaxy S10 Lite falls below the Galaxy S10e in hierarchy.

That lite moniker has nothing to do with the phone’s capabilities though. In fact, there are areas where the Galaxy S10 Lite offers more bang for the buck in comparison to its more expensive siblings. For instance, the Galaxy S10 Lite is the first Samsung flagship in years to come with a Qualcomm processor in India. More precisely, the Galaxy S10 Lite is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. This one also gets a massive 4,500mAh battery which is the biggest we’ve seen in a Galaxy S10 phone.

Samsung also really touts the Galaxy S10 Lite’s cameras, especially its new ‘super steady OIS’ that uses both hardware and software to assist in seemingly better photos and videos, especially in challenging scenarios.