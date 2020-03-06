The Find X2 Pro is Oppo’s answer to Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The Find X2 is successor to the Find X from 2018 and while it doesn’t have the original’s still one-of-its-kind elevating camera, it’s quite interesting – and unique – in its own way.

Like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Oppo’s new Find X2 Pro ticks almost every spec you’d expect from a flagship in 2020, and then some. There’s also a vanilla Find X2 that shares very similar goals – one upping Samsung’s latest and greatest. Oppo was supposed to show these phones off at MWC 2020 before the event got canceled in the wake of the of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The Find X2 is successor to the Find X from 2018 and while it doesn’t have the original’s still one-of-its-kind elevating camera, it’s quite interesting – and unique – in its own way. Both the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro are powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 processor and support dual-mode 5G our-of-the-box. Both the phones packs 12GB LPDDR5 RAM – while the Pro gets 512GB storage, the vanilla Find X2 tones it down to 256GB.

Both the Find X2 and Find X2 Pro have the same screen credentials – a 6.7-inch QHD+ AMOLED with punch hole cutout and 120Hz refresh rate (240Hz touch sampling). Unlike the Galaxy S20 lineup, that currently limits the 120Hz use case at 1080p+, Oppo lets you use the high refresh rate even at highest resolution. Also, the panel supports 10 bit HDR and something that Oppo calls ultra vision that uses motion compensation to upscale 30fps videos to 60 or 120 fps, akin to motion smoothness you get in high-end TVs. Even the OnePlus 8 Pro is set to support this feature.

Oppo has confirmed it will launch the Find X2 series in India in the days to come.

Both the phones differ in the camera department with the Pro model getting more powerful cameras. There’s a 48MP main camera (which uses custom Sony IMX689 sensor), another 48MP ultrawide-angle camera (Sony’s IMX586), and a 13MP ‘periscope’ telephoto camera for up to 60x zoom. The Find X2 meanwhile has a 48MP main (Sony IMX586), 12MP ultrawide-angle, and a 13MP telephoto camera.

Both the phones come with a 32MP front camera.

The Find X2 has a 4,200mAh battery while the Pro model gets a slightly bigger 4,260mAh battery – both the phones support 65W SuperVooc 2.0 fast charging.

Elsewhere, both the phones pack stereo speakers and run Android 10-based Color OS 7.1. The Find X2 Pro is IP68-certified while the Find X2 has IP54 certification. The Find X2 Pro also gets better haptics (over the Find X2). Both the phones are carved out of smooth ceramic with the Find X2 Pro getting a Vegan Leather Orange variant additionally. Both phones have optical fingerprint readers for biometric authentication.

Oppo has launched the Find X2 Pro at a price of Euros 1,199 (roughly Rs 1,00,160) in Europe, while the Find X2 has been launched at Euros 999 (roughly Rs 83,703). Oppo has confirmed it will launch the Find X2 series in India in the days to come.