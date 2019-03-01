The extravagance of Bill Gates: From trampoline room to private jet, the many big-ticket splurges of tech tycoon

World’s second richest person Bill Gates. (Reuters)

The world’s second richest person Bill Gates, who commands a personal wealth of $96 billion, recently disclosed that his house has a trampoline room, admitting that it “seems kind of over the top but my kids love using it to work off their excess energy.”

The Microsoft founder revealed this during his ”Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit on Monday when a user asked, “What’s the most ‘treat yo self’ rich guy thing that you do?” Two big-ticket items came to his mind. “I have a nice house. It includes a trampoline room,” he wrote, admitting that it “seems kind of over the top but my kids love using it to work off their excess energy.”

And “the other thing is that I sometimes use [is] a private jet,” Gates continued. “It does help me do my Foundation work but again it is a very privileged thing to have.”

Apart from the trampoline room, his over $60-million mansion is equipped with a library, an in-house theatre, and a 60-foot pool fitted with an underwater music system.

Gates, who helps run the world’s largest private foundation with his wife Melinda, held the position of Microsoft CEO until 2000. One of the Harvard dropouts among Top Five, Gates is by far the only billionaire to splurge on a private plane.

Gates was also asked if being a billionaire has made him happier than if he were just a middle-class person. Without beating around the bush, he wrote, “Yes. I don’t have to think about health costs or college costs. Being free from worry about financial things is a real blessing.”

He added, “Of course you don’t need a billion to get to that point. We do need to reduce the cost growth in these areas so they are accessible to everyone.”