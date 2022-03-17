The data centre industry is growing by leaps and bounds: Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters

The proposed personal data protection (PDP) bill will contribute to this growth.

CtrlS Datacenters began as India’s first Tier-4 data centre way back in 2007 offering co-location services for mission critical applications such as telecom, e-commerce, banking, and real time transactions which require 100% uptime. Today, it is trusted by a who’s who of the corporate world – Exxon Mobil, Bank of America, Disney, Panasonic, Chrysler, SAP, BSE, NSE, SBI, to name a few. “Our top priority is to ensure that we provide 100% uptime to our customers,” Sridhar Pinnapureddy, founder & CEO, CtrlS Datacenters, tells Sudhir Chowdhary in an interview.

How does the company look at India’s data centre market today?

The Indian data centre industry is poised to cross the $5-billion mark in the next few years and would require about 250 to 500 hyperscale data centres spread across metros, combined with 5,000 to 10,000 edge data centres to be located in tier-2 &3 cities, in the next 5 to 10 years, making India the largest hub of data centres. While the industry footprint stands at about 7 mn sq ft as of date, I think it will cross 20 mn sq ft in the near future. The proposed personal data protection (PDP) bill will contribute to this growth.

What are your top priorities?

Our top priority is to ensure that we provide 100% uptime to our customers and ensure their businesses run in an uninterrupted manner. Our second priority is a sustainability focus, where we are working on reducing dependency on fossil fuels. We are building India’s largest solar farm over 500 acres as a part of our phase-1 plan to reduce our carbon footprint. All our 10 rated-4 data centres spread across Mumbai, Noida, Bangalore and Hyderabad are LEED Platinum certified Green Datacenters by USGBC.

Lastly, we are growing our footprint to about 6-8 mn sq ft (both hyperscale and edge data centres). We are building about 5 mn sq ft of rated-4 hyperscale data centres across Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, while the edge data centres would be distributed across tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Today’s enterprises are interested in going with the minimum capex/opex and maximum ROI model. How can CtrlS Datacenters help in this context?

The key to the success of a business today is availability of services. Can you imagine an e-commerce site experiencing a downtime of over 20 minutes? It will have to pay a heavy price for that.

Once that criterion is met, the next issue is the option of capex/opex. Several businesses will opt for capex, while others will prefer elastic technology infrastructure. At CtrlS, we support entities through both the approaches, capex and opex.

What kind of cloud services do you offer?

At CtrlS, we are offering private cloud for businesses, as it provides them balance of cost and scalability. For businesses requiring security compliance or compliance with data sovereignty guidelines, private cloud is an appropriate choice.

How does CtrlS Datacenters differentiate itself?

We are the only rated-4 data centre in India which follows TIA-942 guidelines and is certified after their rigorous audits. We provide best-in-industry uptime SLA of 99.995% and lowest-in-industry PUE of 1.35. We have had zero downtime since our inception and that differentiates us from the rest.