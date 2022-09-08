HR Tech: The cure for almost every workplace woes

By Adit Jain

Over the past two years, the world has undergone a seismic shift as a response to Covid-19. Organisations have altered their core policies and strategies to ensure they are more employee-centric, while employees have prioritised their mental and physical well-being. As a result of this, organisations have been revisiting HR practices that pertain to an employee’s lifecycle: from onboarding to employee engagement, and so on. This, in turn, broadened the horizon of the usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in the HR Technology space, as they started to rely on AI to alleviate the strain.

Today, HR technology has proven to be the cure for almost every workplace woe. From facilitating remote work at the peak of social distancing norms and lockdowns, to upskilling or reskilling talent to win the talent retention war, organisations worldwide are arming themselves with HR Technologies that directly impact a business’s success.

Renewed focus on employees

In a fast paced and dynamic work environment, organisations have renewed their focus on the workforce. As per a recent report by Leena AI titled, ‘Employee Engagement & The Hybrid Workplace Report 2022’, wherein 250+ global enterprises participated, 43% stated that the one problem area they were trying to conquer through employee engagement was attracting and retaining quality talent to stop further attrition.

Artificial intelligence in HR

AI as a technology is already re-defining new-age paradigms for operating businesses. It has proven to be useful in streamlining processes, accelerating decision-making, and addressing specific concerns. The most obvious benefit is in automating vital yet repetitive processes that allow for organisations to focus on high-value and strategic activities.

Suvamoy Roy, CHRO, Vodafone India, believes that AI has helped them improve team efficiency. With Vodafone India’s AI-powered virtual companion ‘AISHA’ (the in-house name the telco chose for this solution), all employee queries, whether related to policies, payroll, or insurance, started coming through a single channel.

Since adopting the solutions, over 90% of employee queries have been resolved online without escalation. Roy says it became seamless for employees across the country to ask for any resolution any time, whether inside or outside the office.

How did this AI-intuitive idea originate? The main idea was to give a personal virtual assistant – or Siri – in the hands of every employee globally to make their lives easier. Market research showed that employees typically spent over 60% of their time searching for information about their jobs. Also employees had very little access to information about organisational policies, salaries, and benefits. We noticed a gap, and this is where the idea of Leena AI was born.

Today, increasingly more organisations are using AI to improve employee experience. It not only helps businesses retain the right talent, but also aids in creating a better digital environment.

The writer is founder Leena AI, a conversational virtual assistant that helps enterprises better service delivery for employee-facing teams