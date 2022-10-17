The computer that Steve Jobs used after he was fired from Apple is up for auction

The History of Science and Technology, including Space History auction that celebrates scientific and technological endeavour and is held every year in New York or Los Angeles will this year have a Macintosh SE Computer used by Steve Jobs at NeXT as its highlight. The computer is expected to fetch $300,000 (approximately Rs 2,47,22,300) at the technology auction.

The auction which is held by Bonhams will have several more Apple products like the original Apple ll Personal Computer from 1977, a rare technical album that features schematics for Apple II, IIc, Lisa, Profile, Shugart drive, mouse, Apple// mouse, Appletalk, Imagewriter, Applenet, etc. However, the highlight of the auction is some 30 to 32 years old Macintosh SE which was said to be set originally for Steve Job’s assistant who had been with him since 1986 and remained in the position until late 1989/early 1990.

The Bonhams’ auction listing page notes that this Macintosh SE was last handed over by Steve Jobs to its present owner who was then an employee at NeXT. While handing it over, Jobs said that it may value one day. Going by the listing, Job’s inventory office of present indicates that the computer was shifted from NeXT’s original office on 3475 Deer Creek Road in Palo Alto to 900 Chesapeake Drive in Redwood City. It remained stationed there at Job’s desk until 1993.

A 20MB hard drive inside is expected to give insight into Steve Jobs’ work at NeXT including his weekly tasks, recruiting, travel and even a missed meeting with King Charles III, the then Prince of Wales. It was handed to its current owner by Jobs in 1993 who was working with him at NeXT. However, Jobs continued using the PC for tasks such as accessing his private rolodex.

There are chances that this PC was also used by Jobs’ daughter between 1990-1993 when she visited the office. The listing states that the InterMail system and Microsoft Word are registered under the name “Lisa”.

In 1993, Jobs’ executive assistant transferred his private rolodex to Jobs’ NeXT computer and the Macintosh SE was finally moved out of his office. It was last used for a marketing project which he led in 1994.



