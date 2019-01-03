The computer accessories firm Targus sharpens focus on India

Thereafter, we will continue launching more docks, which are productive, efficient and economical.

Targus debuted the original laptop bag in 1983. The California-based manufacturer of computer accessories such as docking stations and laptop cases has identified India as a key market. “India is an important market for us and we want to set a strong foothold in the market,” Edith Ka, director of marketing, Asia Pacific, Targus, told FE in an interview.

“Our key push for 2019 will be the docking station. As it is the business trend all over the world, especially in a country like India, where the demands for tech products is always on the rise, we believe our docking stations will act as a solution for all our users who love their gadgets to be portable,” he said, adding, “Our CES awarded item Dock 520 and most popular Dock 190 addresses those needs. Thereafter, we will continue launching more docks, which are productive, efficient and economical. Additionally, we have a surprise unveiling for CES 2019.”

According to the Targus Asia Pacific marketing head, Targus wants to provide users what they need to be both efficient and productive. “Furthermore, as a lot of senior engineers and IT technicians all over the world come from India, we believe they are ready for high-tech products. As, India is one of the largest markets in tech in terms of retail and has a large number of customers, the brand understands and values the Indian market. The brand is also mindful about the pricing, as it is one of the key concerns for the market.”

The Asia Pacific strategy of Targus in FY19 is to focus on building the customers’ trust. “Therefore, pricing will be reasonable to balance both the quality of our products as well as the market demand and will serve as a global leader for docking stations, computer backpacks and computer accessories,” he said. “Our Hero computer backpacks, incorporated with stylish design and innovative technology like our patented Slang function will create the bouncing protection for your laptop so it doesn’t get damaged. The most important thing is that all the data inside your device is even more crucial than the device itself, which may not get restored if the device is damaged.”