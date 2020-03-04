The Black Shark 3 Pro gaming phone has a 7.1-inch screen, 65W fast charging and pop-up triggers

The Black Shark 3 Pro comes with ‘pop-up’ triggers, designed to go up and down nearly 300,000 times.

Xiaomi’s subsidiary Black Shark makes some really cool gaming smartphones – gaming smartphones that look the part and play the part. The newest Black Shark phone is no different, and yet there are areas where it trumps all its predecessors in terms of how ‘crazy’ this thing is, even by smartphone standards. Called simply the Black Shark 3 Pro, the newest Black Shark phones, is launching today in China. There’s no word yet on if and when the phone will break out of China, but chances of it making its way to Indian shores can’t be ruled out totally.

The Black Shark 3 Pro doesn’t look very different from Black Shark’s past gaming phones. With a glass and metal body with sharp lines and corners – and signature Black Shark ‘green’ streaks – the Black Shark 3 Pro is a gaming phone through and through. Black Shark is replacing its hallmark ‘virtual’ air triggers with actual buttons this time round. The Black Shark 3 Pro comes with ‘pop-up’ triggers, designed to go up and down nearly 300,000 times – sort of like pop-up cameras we see in many phones today. This means you don’t need to snap on an accessory to get a feel of the ‘real’ thing although Black Shark is also known for its exhaustive gaming accessory collection.

Unsurprisingly, the Black Shark 3 Pro packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB (LPDDR5) RAM and 256GB storage. There is support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The Black Shark 3 Pro is backed by a massive 5,000mAh battery with whopping 65W fast charging support. Black Shark is also offering a new magnetic charger for seemingly wireless charging (while gaming) that supports 18W fast charging.

On the front, the Black Shark 3 Pro has a massive 7.1-inch OLED screen with a QHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate – there’s also fast 270Hz touch-sampling.

On to the cameras, the Black Shark 3 Pro has three cameras on the back. There’s a 64MP main camera, a 13MP ultrawide angle camera and another 5MP camera for depth sensing. The Black Shark 3 Pro has a 20MP front-facing camera.

The Black Shark 3 Pro has been launched initially in China at a starting price of CNY 4,699 (8GB/256GB) which roughly translates to Rs 50,000. It will be available for buying from March 6 in Phantom Black and Armor Gray colourways.

Black Shark also has a vanilla Black Shark 3 which comes with the same design but slightly toned down specs. It has a smaller 6.67-inch screen with a lower FHD+ resolution, and a smaller 4,720 mAh battery. Also, it does not come with the pro’s pop-up triggers. The Black Shark 3 starts at CNY 3,499 (8GB/128GB) which roughly translates to Rs 37,000.