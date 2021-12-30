The best gadgets of 2021- Fitness bands and watches: The right time

But what impressed us the most was the steady performance, the accuracy in fitness and steps, and the number of features this packs.

By Anuj Bhatia, Shruti Dhapola & Nandagopal Rajan

Mi Band 6

The Mi Band 6 came with a big upgrade over the previous version thanks to the bigger and brighter AMOLED display, along with blood oxygen monitoring—a necessary feature for any fitness device launching in 2021. But what impressed us the most was the steady performance, the accuracy in fitness and steps, and the number of features this packs. It remains one of the most accurate fitness bands under Rs 3,500.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung battled hard with Apple in the premium smartwatch segment with its Galaxy Watch 4 this year. The Galaxy Watch 4 is the first smartwatch to run on the new Google Wear platform co-designed by Google and Samsung. Available in two options including the classier version which has a rotating bezel, the Galaxy Watch 4 has a redesigned interface, access to third-party apps, supports Google services and a round dial. The bevy of new sensors pushes you to step out of home and sweat it out. Till Google launches its own Pixel Watch, the Galaxy Watch 4 is perhaps the smartwatch for Android users that combines the best of Google services and Samsung’s tried-and-tested hardware.

Fitbit Sense

Very few smartwatches make as much sense as the Fitbit Sense. This new smartwatch does everything one expects from a device like this. In fact, there are times when you wonder if it does a bit too much and one may forget about some features over time. But in the pandemic times, a smartwatch that keeps an eye on health indicators such as ECG and blood oxygen level along with factors such as stress levels has to be something easy to recommend, especially when it is almost half the price of the new Apple Watch Series 7.