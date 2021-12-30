The best gadgets of 2021- Everything else

The TV can also go up to 120Hz in 4K for those planning to pair it with a gaming console.

By Anuj Bhatia, Shruti Dhapola & Nandagopal Rajan

Sony BRAVIA 55X90J

Sony has moved itself to the luxury space across segments and in the television space it clearly wants to bridge the 70mm gap created in our lives by the pandemic. The Bravia 55X90J has one of the best displays on the market with software that knows how users think and expect their content to flow. The TV can also go up to 120Hz in 4K for those planning to pair it with a gaming console.

Nintendo Switch (OLED)

Nintendo’s flagship console got a mid-cycle upgrade this year with the new Switch OLED model. It’s still the Switch we all like, but the new version offers a seven-inch OLED screen in handheld mode, along with 64 GB of storage—double that of the original Nintendo Switch and an improved kickstand. The catalogue of games the Switch is getting keeps getting better—and there is no match to Nintendo exclusives like Breath of the Wild, Animal Crossing and Super Mario Odyssey. The big selling point of Switch continues to be its ability to transform from a handheld console to a home console.

Dell 4K UltraSharp Webcam

Dell’s 4K UltraSharp Webcam may seem an overkill for average users, but if you are a streamer or content creator, this device does make a huge difference. It is aesthetically pleasing with its retro-inspired design, clever mounting options, and magnetic lens cap for privacy. The webcam has an 8.3-megapixel image sensor and is capable of 4K at up to 30 fps or 1080p at up to 60 fps. The inclusion of AI auto framing is impressive and the webcam’s low-light performance is commendable. Although not the first 4K webcam, Dell’s version is impressive. The omission of a mic makes no sense but it’s hard to ignore this 4K webcam despite its high price. It’s a well-thought-out product that reflects the times we live in.