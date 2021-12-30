The best gadgets of 2021- Audio: Noise cancelling and beyond

Although there are better options available on the market, it is hard to deny the existence of the Nothing Ear 1 which pretty much covers the basics.

By Anuj Bhatia, Shruti Dhapola & Nandagopal Rajan

Nothing Ear (1)

Although there are better options available on the market, it is hard to deny the existence of the Nothing Ear 1 which pretty much covers the basics. Nothing, the much-hyped startup by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has made a pair of truly wireless earbuds that looks radically different from the competition with a clever, semi-transparent design language. The earbuds are extremely light and comfortable, sound good and have good active noise cancellation. While they lack the charm of the AirPods Pro, they fare well in most critical areas that matter to end consumers. They offer terrific value for money at under Rs 10,000.

Sonos Beam Gen 2

Sonos seems to have suddenly found India to be an interesting market, especially for future growth. And as more Indians appear apprehensive about watching movies in the theatre, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 will literally bring the big screen experience home to go along with their larger TVs and projectors. The Sonos Beam 2 stands out for its unique sound profile that is sharp and precise as well as the ability to be loud when needed. Sonos also uses the Wi-Fi for beaming music so your experience is not interpreted if a call comes in.

AIWA SB-X350J

The AIWA SB-X350J might not be a big speaker, but that does not prevent it from offering the kind of music you would associate with large professionally tuned speakers. The best sounding speakers we tested in 2021, the SB-X350J does not cost a bomb. Audiophiles finally have something they can carry in their backpack.