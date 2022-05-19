The Alexa-Amazon Fire TV Combo: Do cool stuff with Alexa on your Fire TV device

Amazon Fire TV has a range of powerful video streaming devices (Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Cube, Fire TV Stick 4K, etc.) that enhances your TV viewing experience by making your existing TVs smarter. With hundreds of OTT platforms, live channels and apps to offer, Fire TV is the one-stop destination for all the streaming and entertainment needs. Additionally, with Alexa on Fire TV, voice has become the simplest way to find and watch one’s favourite content. But, did you know that there is so much more that you can do with Alexa to elevate your Fire TV experience? Here are a few things that you can try with Alexa on your Fire TV devices:

Search for content

Apart from just accessing and navigating between the apps on your Fire TV, you can also ask Alexa to search for specific content across apps on the platform. A simple, “Alexa, play Aryaa on Disney+ Hotstar” should do the job. You can even ask Alexa to search and play movies and shows based on genres, actors and more. Just say, “Alexa, play Shah Rukh Khan movies” or “Alexa, play comedy movies”. You can also access a host of other content including Live TV channels using Alexa on your device.

Make payments and recharge

You can rely on your Fire TV device to remind and help you make your bill payments and recharges. You can just ask “Alexa, which bills are due?” and simply proceed to pay your electricity, gas, water, postpaid and broadband bills by saying “Alexa, pay my electricity/broadband/postpaid/water/gas bill” using your Amazon Pay account.

Smart home controls

It is obvious that you can control your smart TV using Alexa on your Fire TV device but controlling your other compatible smart devices and appliances using Alexa on the device is also equally easy. You can just say, “Alexa, switch off the bedroom lights” and it will be done.

Access devotional content

You can also find a range of devotional skills on Alexa on your Fire TV device like Shemaroo Live Darshans to get access to live darshans of gods and goddesses from temples across the country from the comfort of your homes. You can also use Starstell Mantras & Puja skills to search for specific mantras and rituals.

Access recipes

Ask Alexa on your Fire TV devices to give you recipes by renowned chef Sanjeev Kapoor. Say “Alexa, give me the recipe for Matar Paneer” or “Alexa, give me the recipe for Butter Chicken” and you can watch and follow the instructions on your TV to cook your favourite meal.

Playing games

Bored and don’t know what to do? Ask Alexa to open games like Question of the Day or Akinator on your Fire TV devices.

Shopping with Alexa

Now you can shop on Amazon.in using Alexa on your Fire TV devices. You can order day-to-day groceries and other items available on Amazon. Just say “Alexa, order popcorn” and add it to your cart. Then proceed to pay using your Amazon Pay account.

Clearly there is so much that you can do with Alexa on your Fire TV devices. Just ask and let Alexa help you make the most out of your Fire TV experience.

