Tesla unveils walking humanoid robot Optimus that you may be able to buy by 2027

Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk unveiled its Tesla bot, a robot code-named Optimus. Tesla unveiled two prototype Tesla bots who could walk, wave and even grip with fingers at Tesla AI Day 2022. Musk claims that the robot is expected to be launched within three to five years at a price of $20,000.

Musk says that the company’s goal is to make a useful humanoid robot as soon as possible. He further adds that the humanoid robots could eventually “help millions of people,” however – the first uses will be in Tesla’s car factories.

Musk unveiled two prototype Tesla bots at the Tesla AI Day 2022 event. Mechanical actuators, cylindrical devices that combine a motor with gearing and sensors, were used to produce the first – walking model. The second shown model could not walk and was wheeled out onto the stage. Its limbs and fingers were controlled by Tesla’s actuators. However, its actuators enable it to elevate one leg to the side and grasp with the other.

Musk commented that the second one wasn’t quite ready to walk, but it will walk in a few weeks. It’s notable that the second model of Optimus’ prototype weighs about 161 pounds or 73 kgs – it makes use of a variation which powers Tesla’s FSD autonomous vehicle technology.

Tesla makes use of the same AI programme to run the Tesla Bot as it uses in its cars. While Tesla’s car-piloting technology and robots must take into account the enormous variety of the real world, artificial intelligence technology performs best with certain tasks. It’s likely that Optimus will begin his existence in safety. Austin’s automotive company intends to utilise it initially in Tesla’s own plants.