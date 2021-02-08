  • MORE MARKET STATS

Telegram was most downloaded app globally in January, WhatsApp-rival saw “record” installs in India

February 8, 2021 2:53 PM

Looks like millions of people have started using Telegram as the app has become the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in January 2021.

Looks like millions of people have started using Telegram as the app has become the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in January 2021. According to the latest data provided by analytics firm Sensor Tower, 24 per cent of the total downloads have come from India. The messaging app has been downloaded 63 million times in one month. This implies in India itself, 15 million people downloaded the Telegram app in January this year, as per the percentage given by the report. This sudden increase in the number of downloads can be attributed to privacy policy backlash WhatsApp faced last month where many Whatsapp users outraged and decided to switch to Telegram. Following India, Indonesia witnessed the highest Telegram downloads, which is 10 percent of the total downloads.

In a blog post by Sensor Tower, Telegram was the top downloaded application by the Android users. However, the app stood on fourth for downloads by iOS users. Despite this, Telegram topped the overall non-gaming downloads last month.

In December 2020, Telegram was not even part of the top five downloaded applications. But the controversy surrounding WhatsApp regarding its updated privacy policy is most likely the reason for many downloading and shifting to Telegram last month. WhatsApp, which was in third position in December last year slid to the fifth in January 2021.

The blog mentioned TikTok being the second most downloaded application with 62 million downloads. For this, China accounts for 17 per cent of the total TikTok downloads, followed by the US at 10 per cent. It is to note that TikTok has been banned in India after the central government decided to block several Chinese apps on the back of security issues. To be sure, TikTok emerged as the most downloaded app in December 2020. “Signal, Facebook, and WhatsApp rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month,” said the blog post.

