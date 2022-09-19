Telegram update brings emoji statuses, infinite reactions and more: Check out the list

Popular messaging platform Telegram in its latest update has launched a host of new features to improve user experience. While some of these features are available for all, Telegram has pushed some features exclusive to its Premium users. For the unaware, Telegram earlier this year launched its Premium subscription that lets user support Telegram’s continued development and gives access to its exclusive features.

The new update includes features like a redesigned reaction panel, Infinite reactions and animated emoji status for Premium users, improved login flow on iOS as well as Android, new username links and more. Telegram users on Android 13 or newer can now choose a thematic Telegram icon that will automatically match your phone’s dark mode settings and accent colour. Here’s a closer look at these features.

Infinite Reactions

Telegram users now have access to several reactions which even includes those which were previously available for Telegram Premium. With the new update, the company has accommodated all the new emojis and even expanded the reaction panel. The most-used reactions will be shown at the top. Premium users will be able to choose reactions from an infinite selection of custom emojis and also use 3 reactions per message. These changes are currently available for groups and 1-on-1 chats. Group admins will also be able to control if custom reactions can be used in the groups or not.

Emoji Statuses

With the latest update, Premium users will be able to add an animated emoji status which will be displayed next to the user’s name instead of the Premium Badge in the chat list. This will also let other people know how the user is doing or feeling at that point in time. Users will be able to set 7 standard statuses which will change colour to match different telegram themes or can even choose from a variety of custom emojis.

Improved Login Flow

This feature is for all those who frequently log in and log out of the app who will now receive login codes via their email addresses or will Sign in through Apple or Google. Signing up or logging in to the app on iOS will now come with new interfaces and fun animations which Android users are already familiar with.

New Username Links

To date, all @usernames on Telegram have their own http://t.me/username which makes it easy for users to share with public groups, a particular group or even channels on the internet. However, with the latest update users will now have a unique link format username http://username.t.me/ which will highlight their name.

Prioritise Downloads on Android

Previously available to just iPhone users, this feature now comes to Android. It offers additional download settings to Android users wherein they will be able to press and hold any items in the list, reorder them and change their priority. Also, all media and files downloading will now be shown in the ‘Downloads’ tab.

Android Goodies

Lastly, in this update Android users will get new smooth animations which can be used for opening, closing and changing media on Android. Users having Android 13 or newer will be able to choose a thematic Telegram icon, matching the phone’s dark mode settings and accent colour.

