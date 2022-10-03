Telegram slashes Premium subscription prices in India: Details

Telegram, earlier this year, launched Telegram Premium globally. At the time of launch, the service was priced at a monthly subscription cost of Rs 469, which totalled up to Rs 5,628 for a year. In the recent update, the company has announced a price cut of Rs 179 per month which sums up to Rs 2,148 a year.

To apprise users on the same, the company has started sending out a message within the app stating “Telegram Premium is now available in your country at a discount.”

The message comes accompanied by a Learn More button. Upon tapping this button, features like Animated Emoji, 4GB Upload Size, Faster Download Speed, Voice-to-Text Conversion, No Ads, Infinite Reactions, Premium Stickers, Advanced Chat Management etc. are mentioned.

Below the features, it has been mentioned that all regular users will get the same features but with the subscription, the capabilities will be expanded.

Other than this, if you want to subscribe to Telegram Premium, here’s how to do it:

How to subscribe to Telegram Premium:



Download the latest version of the Telegram app or update the app if you already have it.

Telegram app is available for both Android and iOS users.

Tap on the Settings option situated at the bottom right corner of the app.

Scroll further down and tap on the Telegram Premium option.

Tap on the option to subscribe for Rs 179.

You will be redirected to make the payment.

Telegram recently introduced a slew of features for its users. Some of them are solely for Telegram Premium users. Telegram Premium users will be able to add animated emoji statuses on the app. With this feature, the custom status will be replaced by the Premium Badge in the chart list, profile and groups.

