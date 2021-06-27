Telegram rolls out group video calls support, animated backgrounds and more with new update

In order to use the group video chat, users can convert their voice chats into Group video calls.

One year after the initial announcement of the feature, Telegram has rolled out group video calls for all users across mobile devices, tablets, and desktops. With the help of the new feature, Telegram users will be able to transform their group audio chats into video chats. The company has also introduced many features in its latest update and this includes screen sharing, noise suppression in voice chats, animated backgrounds, and a dedicated bot menu.

In order to use the group video chat, users can convert their voice chats into Group video calls. To do so, they will have to tap the ‘Share my video’ option in any active session. As of now, the company has enabled the features for the Group Video Chat option for the first 30 people who join the voice chat. It is to note that the number of audio-only participants is unlimited. “Telegram will increase this limit soon as voice chats take on streaming games, live events and more,” the company said in a statement.

Apart from this, Telegram has also brought a screen sharing feature that is expected to give a new level of boost to the users, especially the ones who are using the platform for business related collaborations. On the menu button, there will be an option to share screen and once users need to tap that. Users will also receive an app permission. Further, Telegram has also amplified the quality of the voice by the introduction of the noise suppression option. According to the company, users can enable this feature during a live voice chat.

Telegram has also rolled out an animated backgrounds option. “These multi-colour gradient wallpapers are designed algorithmically and move with beautiful looking aesthetics every time users send a message. Telegram is offering this feature along with many default themes pre-installed,” the company said in a press note. Users can also create or customise their animated backgrounds using composition of different colors and patterns. BOT API 5.3 with dedicated BOT menu and stickers has also been introduced with importing ability for developers.

Enhanced user security measures have also been incorporated in the latest update to the app. Users will now get login info reminders, which according to the company, is an essential feature that will keep a user’s phone number up to date on Telegram. “This overall ensures a user can always log in to his account. In case the phone number has changed, users can quickly update it right from the new reminder in Settings on iOS,” Telegram said. Android users will also get these reminders in the next update. Every time Two-Step Verification settings are changed, users will receive a notification.