Telegram rolls out Discord-like group voice chat rooms for users

In the latest update by Telegram, the company is bringing an array of features including a new group voice chat feature and SD card storage on Android. The update with group voice chat will allow Telegram users to set up a conference call as well. This option is somewhat similar to its existing group voice calling option. However, the new feature has brought enhancement in animations as well as ease in the process for an individual member to track and join or exit the call. According to the company, the voice chat feature will run parallely with the existing text and media-based communication. Telegram highlighted that the feature can also be used as an informal lounge for any community or can be used by teams for virtual office space.

The voice calling works like a regular calling option however, the interface provided by the company is more interactive. The system is such that Android users can easily access a system-wide floating widget. This widget allows users to have quick controls for microphone and other operations, The voice chat, according to Telegram, can accommodate a few thousand participants.

For those who want to start a voice chat, they have to open the Telegram group and then select more represented by three-vertical dots. From there, the option for voice chat can be chosen. Those using Telegram Desktop and macOS app, can simply select the push-to-talk key for if they want to start voice Chats. This will allow control over mic even when Telegram is not focused.

Apart from this, Telegram will allow Android users to save files on the phone’s SD card. With the introduction of this feature, users can transfer files from one device to another much easily. In order to save data on a phone’s internal memory, users will have to go to Settings and select Data and Storage. Upon choosing this, an option for Storage Usage will appear.

Additionally, ahead of Christmas festivities, Android users will get new emojis. These stickers are optimised to deliver smooth 180 frame animations and will have infinite resolution in less than 50KB. Users will have to keep their app updated in order to make use of these new features. For Apple users, Telegram iOS version is also getting an update where Siri will be able to read incoming messages aloud in your headphones. The company is also introducing in-app tools for photo editing for both Android and iOS users.