Telegram premium subscription service coming this month with exclusive reaction emojis, stickers, and more

A new subscription plan for users of the private messaging app, Telegram, is indeed arriving soon, the company’s founder and CEO, Pavel Durov, has confirmed. The feature gives the ability to unlock exclusive reaction emojis and premium stickers.

The upcoming premium version of the messaging app, known as Telegram Premium, is expected to launch before the end of the month. However, before you start worrying, it should be noted that all of the current free features will remain free. There will also be new ones coming in the future for the free version.

Durov informed that the new premium version of the app will allow users to get additional features and resources, as well as join a club that will receive new features first. It will also allow users to support the company and get the latest updates. However, users who don’t subscribe to the app will also be able to enjoy some of its benefits. For instance, they can view large documents and stickers sent by their Premium users, or they can react to messages with the app’s built-in reactions.

In his announcement, Durov noted that the company’s ad experiments have been successful, though he also stated that they should be funded by the users. He maintained that the company still prioritizes its users over advertisers.